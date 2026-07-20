On a Recent Arctic Expedition Cruise, My Itinerary Completely Unraveled. Here’s What Happened Next

My Arctic adventure veered off course long before I ever set foot on my ship. About a week before I departed for an 18-day Silversea expedition cruise from Churchill, Manitoba, to Nuuk, Greenland, last summer, an email popped up in my inbox.

“Our local agent in Canada has just advised us that the land ownership of Salliq/Coral Harbor, which includes the surrounding areas of Walrus and Coats Island, has placed further restrictions on landing and sailing distances around these locales. Therefore, we can no longer call there. Additionally, last-minute bird cliff surveys conducted by Canadian authorities have limited our Zodiac cruise options for Akpatok Island, significantly impacting the guest experience.”

The Silversea team had already made alternative arrangements, adding opportunities to meet with the local Rankin Inlet community and visit other nearby sites. No big deal, I thought. But throughout the voyage, we encountered additional challenges that ultimately resulted in the alteration of about half of the planned itinerary. Fortunately, the changeups were seamless on the guest front, thanks to a team that worked tirelessly behind the scenes to produce a revamped voyage that exceeded my expectations.

Changing an expedition itinerary isn’t as simple as picking another place on the map. It’s a complex exercise that takes weather forecasting, analysis of ice conditions, permit requirements, immigration rules, navigation around wildlife, communication with local communities, adjustment to tides, and years of destination knowledge—not to mention the collaboration among the captain and crew, the expedition leader and the staff, and shoreside teams.

Surprisingly, such drastic itinerary changes are fairly common in the expedition world.

For travelers accustomed to mainstream cruises, a major itinerary change can give the impression that something has gone seriously awry. But in expedition cruising, it’s par for the course and even adds to the excitement and adventure. That’s because expedition cruises visit some of the world’s wildest places, where conditions—and their effect on the comfort and safety of guests and crew—dictate every move.

“In expedition travel, we’re working with environments that are constantly shifting, whether it’s ice closing in around a planned landing in Antarctica, a weather system moving through the Arctic, or tidal cycles reshaping access in places like the Kimberley,” says Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s senior vice president of expeditions, destination, and itinerary management. “We design itineraries very carefully, but the real value lies in our ability to read the conditions and respond in real time.”

The published itinerary is Plan A

Expedition leaders introduce guests to the philosophy that the published itinerary should be considered Plan A from day one, emphasizing flexibility over rigid schedules. While teams think through contingencies in advance, many decisions must be made in real time as captains and expedition leaders interpret constantly changing weather forecasts, ice charts, and local reports.

Sometimes, reality diverges from the data. A landing site that looked promising on satellite imagery can be choked with icebergs hours later, or swells can become too rough to safely launch Zodiac boats. When that happens, the team must pivot immediately to Plan B—or sometimes Plan C, D, or E.

On my expedition aboard the 220-passenger Silver Endeavour, the itinerary changes came in waves. First was the predeparture email. Then, a few days into the voyage, Canadian Ice Service reports showed sea ice covering more than 90 percent of the ocean’s surface in parts of eastern Nunavut and around Baffin Island. Continuing north would have meant spending far more time navigating through a dense pack of ice than exploring off the ship.

Captain Tuomo Leskinen announced that we’d turn east toward Greenland several days ahead of schedule. As someone who had been especially looking forward to Nunavut’s rarely visited Auyuittuq National Park, known for its dramatic fjords and towering granite peaks, I won’t pretend I wasn’t disappointed. But lemons were quickly turned into lemonade.

A revised plan meant more time spent in Disko Bay in Greenland. Courtesy of Silversea

Instead, expedition leader Michael Callaghan unveiled an entirely new plan centered on West Greenland’s Disko Bay. Most excitingly for me, that included Eqip Sermia, a highly active glacier known for its dramatic calving events. I had once tried to plan an independent trip around before the complicated logistics got the better of me. But thanks to a traffic jam of Arctic sea ice hundreds of miles away in Nunavut, I found myself watching house-size chunks of ice thunderously crash into the sea at Eqip Sermia.

“A shift in itinerary is about making sure that any change is not just a solution, but an improvement,” says Combrink. “Guests travel with us to experience these destinations in depth, so our responsibility is to maintain that richness, even if the plan evolves.”

That’s easier said than done. Arctic itineraries often cross multiple countries, each with its own permits, immigration rules, and port requirements. “There’s constant communication with shoreside teams when needed, particularly in regions where permits, port clearances, or partnerships with government come into play,” says Combrink. “Visas can set certain fixed parameters, particularly in regions like the Arctic where itineraries span multiple countries.”

On my voyage, some guests held Greenland visas valid only from a specific date, meaning the ship couldn’t simply arrive whenever it was convenient; the revised route had to satisfy those conditions. The solution was to spend those early days in Greenland exploring by Zodiac rather than making landings, until the visas became valid.

Such constraints vary by destination. “Antarctica is, in many ways, the most fluid,” says Combrink. “Expedition leaders work together in real time to coordinate landings and adjust plans as conditions evolve. It reflects a shared responsibility to preserve the destination while delivering exceptional access.”

In the Galápagos, by contrast, strict national park controls mean itinerary changes are far less frequent.

Turning on a dime isn’t limited to the expedition team, either. Our revised schedule moved a planned sea day several days earlier, meaning the hotel department had to bump up one of the voyage’s signature onboard events: the lavish Silver Brunch. With barely a day’s notice to revamp the prep schedule, the dining room transformed into a festival of caviar, charcuterie, seafood, pastries, and made-to-order dishes. Some guests lingered so long they had two meals in one sitting. It’s easy to credit the captain, the expedition leader, and shoreside teams for rerouting an expedition, but every itinerary change has a ripple effect throughout the entire ship and crew.

That very first email with the itinerary change had sounded like the beginning of a compromised trip. Instead, it turned out to be the beginning of a better one.