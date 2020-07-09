Italy’s Idea for Safer Air Travel: No Carry-On Luggage

Italy’s National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) last month banned the use of overhead bins in an effort to protect passengers and crew from coronavirus transmission up in the air.

The ban on carry-ons is intended to better enforce social-distancing measures on the aircraft—numerous people shoving their luggage into the overhead bins often brings people into close contact with one another. If there are few enough fliers onboard that are able to keep a safe distance from one another, then carry-on luggage will be permitted, according to ENAC. But if not, fliers will need to check their bags.

The rule applies to both domestic and international flights where social-distancing measures cannot be implemented onboard, so essentially on fuller flights. On flights where the overhead bins are off-limits, passengers will still be able to put a personal item under the seat.

In response to the new ENAC regulations, Italy’s national carrier Alitalia issued an updated policy that the use of overhead bins for the storage of carry-on baggage will no longer be allowed on any flights that it operates in Italy. Passengers will only be permitted to bring on a small personal item that that can be placed under their seat. Consequently, Alitalia is allowing passengers to check their luggage free of charge.

The move comes as countries within Europe have begun opening up to more travelers both from within the continent and from abroad and are grappling with how to do so safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.