Food Pilgrimages: Ruth Reichl Discovers Farm-to-Table Cooking

n the “Eat U.S.A” special section in the May, 2014 issue, we asked four culinary luminaries to tell us about a food pilgrimage. Read the others: John T. Edge describes his love for Cajun country , Peter Meehan finds the perfect sandwich in the Chicago suburbs , and Julia Glass explains her oyster tradition in Cape Cod . Photo by T Chu/Flickr

Rumors. Even as far away as Berkeley we heard rumors. There was this restaurant, up north in Boonville, where the owners were raising all their own food. You’d hear stories about the garden, the ducks, the pigs. I heard Charlene and Vernon Rollins cured their own prosciutto, baked their own bread, and made their own goat cheese, but I didn’t believe it. It was the early ’80s, and even in California it seemed like an impossible dream.

But when the rumors persisted, a group of us decided to investigate. Alice Waters of Chez Panisse came. The late Judy Rodgers, owner of San Francisco’s Zuni Café, was curious, too. Cookbook author Marion Cunningham, who would go anywhere for a good meal, said she’d drive.

After a two-hour car ride from Berkeley up to Mendocino County and through the Anderson Valley, we tumbled into the restaurant of the New Boonville Hotel famished. We ordered grilled duck with a sauce made of pinot noir grapes, and just-dug potatoes cooked with cream and garlic. Some of the vegetables—cardoons, borage, fava beans—we’d never seen in this country. We ordered marinated rabbit and spit-roasted pork. Then we waited.