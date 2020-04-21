Marriott’s New Plan for Safe Hotel Stays in the Age of Coronavirus

Marriott International has introduced a new set of protocols for ensuring safe, clean, and healthy hotel stays in the age of COVID-19 that will include touchless check-in and the use of hospital-grade disinfectant to sanitize surfaces throughout its hotels.

The hotel company, which operates more than 7,300 properties in 134 countries and territories, has developed a task force that includes infectious disease experts, public health and food safety scientists, as well as representatives from its housekeeping, occupational health, and associate well-being divisions.

Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott, addressed the fact that we are all learning how to live with the coronavirus pandemic—and travel is no exception.

“We are living in a new age, with COVID-19 front and center for our guests and our associates,” Sorenson said in a statement. Consequently, the company is rolling out what it calls a multi-pronged plan to elevate its cleanliness standards and hospitality norms and behaviors in order to accommodate the health and safety challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanitization and social distancing

Over the next few months, Marriott plans on introducing enhanced cleaning technology at its properties—for instance, staff will be using electrostatic sprayers with hospital-grade disinfectant to sanitize surfaces throughout the hotels. The sprayers will be able to quickly clean and disinfect guest rooms, lobbies, gyms, and other public areas. In addition, the company is testing ultraviolet light technology for sanitizing keys for guests and devices shared by associates.