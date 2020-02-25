The first thing you need to know about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival—universally called Jazz Fest—is that it covers far, far more than jazz. In fact, a better name might be Rock-Pop-R&B-Jazz-Blues-Funk-Hip-Hop-Gospel-Zydeco-Folk-Bluegrass-Country-Caribbean-Latin-and-Food Fest. Much like the city it calls home, Jazz Fest defies definition and marches to its own drumbeat. (It’s also distinct from the French Quarter Festival, which takes place earlier in the year.)

Here’s what you need to know about New Orleans Jazz Fest 2020.

What is Jazz Fest?

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (or Jazz Fest as its affectionately know) began in 1970 in Congo Square, the open-area space where enslaved Africans gathered on Sundays in the early 1800s and created the sounds that would ultimately influence all American music. The inaugural event, which featured Mahalia Jackson, Fats Domino, and Duke Ellington, drew a humble audience of 350. Today it’s one of the planet’s greatest musical extravaganzas, with an annual attendance of roughly half a million. Set inside a 145-acre horse racetrack, in 2020 the festival will welcome 400,000 visitors over several days, with hundreds of bands on multiple stages. Yet it somehow also retains its unpretentious, funky, local soul.

Who is performing at New Orleans Jazz Fest in 2020?

Jazz Fest 2020 features a number of big international acts, including:

The Who

Dead & Company

Stevie Nicks

Foo Fighters

Lionel Richie

The Black Crowes

Lenny Kravitz

However, it’s the wealth of local talent and legendary New Orleans–related artists that really make the festival stand out from the usual summer schedule. Aaron Neville is back, as is Trombone Shorty and the always unmissable Preservation Hall Jazz Band, among dozens of others.

Courtesy of NewOrleans.com Mardi Gras Indians at Jazz Fest

Is Jazz Fest good for families?

Absolutely. A family-friendly schedule (hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) means you won’t need to hunt for a babysitter. Children aged 2 to 10 get in for $5, and a kids’ tent provides puppet shows, theater, youth choir performances, brass bands doing Disney numbers, a hands-on play area, and toddler-approved food. Meanwhile, older generations will enjoy the intimate performances, chairs, and water misters in the smaller tents. Strollers and wheelchairs are permitted, and you’ll skip parking hassles by taking the round-trip Jazz Fest Express Shuttle, which stops at the Sheraton Hotel, Steamboat Natchez Dock, Hyatt House and Wisner Lot/City Park (prices $16 to $22).

What kind of food is served at Jazz Fest?

It’s music you’ll listen to at New Orleans Jazz Fest—but it’s food you’ll talk about. With 75 vendors offering more than 150 creations, you’re basically required to pig out. And we’re not talking pizza and corn dogs: Menus showcase regional tastes and influences, with more only-in-New-Orleans eats than you can shake a plastic fork at. Arrive hungry, and start with the obligatory crawfish bread, then progress to the life-changing cochon de lait po’boy and the pheasant, quail, and andouille gumbo. Try yakamein (hangover soup) and jama-jama (sautéed spinach), and save room for white chocolate bread pudding and a mango freeze. Then sample a completely different menu the next day.

What else is there to do at Jazz Fest?