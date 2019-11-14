Ensemble Announces Big Sustainability Partnership

At Ensemble’s annual conference, new CEO David Harris announced that after more than 50 years in business, the company celebrated its best year in 2018. This year preferred supplier sales from members will eclipse $1.4 billion, which represents 8 percent year-over-year growth.

The conference theme this year was “Travel with Purpose.” Susan Mercredi, owner of Top of the World Travel, called it an extremely inspiring conference, with programming designed to make you think about what that really means. “It was great to hear from suppliers making positive changes to ensure we are delivering tourism responsibly,” she said.

Harris brought new energy to the show. “I have known David for many years as a fellow agency owner, and admired him for his integrity, strong work ethic, vision, and most importantly, the time he makes for people,” says Mercredi. “I am very happy with the direction he is leading the team and the shareholders.”

Ensemble also announced a groundbreaking partnership with Cool Effect, including the consortia’s purchase of travel offsets for all attendee flights to attend the conference. The partnership enables Ensemble members to offset their clients’ flights quickly and easily using its Offset Tool. Ensemble also awarded its first-ever Purpose Awards to G Adventures, Air New Zealand, the Travel Corporation, and Lindblad Expeditions.