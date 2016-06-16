Home>Travel inspiration

Edward Readicker-Henderson: A Writer Who Knew How to Live

By Jeremy Saum

Jun 16, 2016

share this article
flipboard

Photo by Gabriela Herman

We say farewell to AFAR contributor Edward Readicker-Henderson

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

We just got word that a writer who has given us some of our best, most memorable stories has passed away. I guess we shouldn’t be shocked. Edward Readicker-Henderson had been told many times that he didn’t have much time left. Yet he kept making the most of the time he had. He said that travel kept him alive. It gave him something to live for.

As an editor, I loved working with Edward because he was honest in the most important way for a writer: emotionally honest. If he didn’t like something—like the city of Amsterdam—he said so. (He would eventually come around on that one.) If something troubled him, he admitted it, and if he felt joy, he didn’t hold back. Everything he wrote was real and deeply felt.

He also worked hard. He cared about every word of every sentence and took pride in his craft. Yet he was not too proud to be open to suggestions on how a story could be improved. It was always fun to go back and forth with him over a phrase because I knew and he knew that we both wanted to get it just right. In that way in particular, he was an editor’s dream.

Also, he was funny. And funny writers are a rare gift we should all cherish.

Article continues below advertisement

Although I worked with him over many years, I only met him face to face a couple of times. I can’t claim to have known him deeply. But he revealed so much of himself in his writing, I feel like I have a sense of his soul. He seemed to move through the world openly, ready at all times to be amused or disgusted by it, but ultimately, always awed by the variety of its wonders. Not a bad way to live. Thanks, Edward. We’ll miss you.

>>Next: Here are the features Edward wrote for AFAR:  

The Secret Language of Istanbul’s Dream Weavers

A New Angle on Amsterdam

Full of Grace: A Pilgrimage to Lourdes

The Sweetest Search: A Quest for Moroccan Honey

Heaven Scent: A Journey to the Heart of France’s Perfume Country

The Inside Passage

And here’s his great TED talk, which just might change your life.

popular stories

  1. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

  2. Hotels Are Reopening in the U.S. Here’s What You Need to Know.

    Hotels

  3. When Will We Travel Abroad Again?

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories