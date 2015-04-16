Eating at the Bar: The Best Thing You Can Do on a Solo Trip

share this article

I often find myself traveling alone. Whether it’s a short trip to Los Angeles or a longer one to Barcelona, my itineraries are often just for one. And as a lone rider who travels for the food (as many of us at AFAR do), it’s awkward to sit at a table without a hungry partner-in-crime. That’s why I don’t do it—I eat at the bar. And I love it. It wasn’t always that way. Eating alone in public used to terrify me. Maybe it was the vestige of high-school cafeteria insecurities. Maybe it was a fear of boredom. Maybe I couldn’t stand the thought of talking to strangers while stuffing my face. But it took me a long time to come to the conclusion that being alone, in general, is OK. And, like so many people, I came to that conclusion in Paris. I’d drifted to Paris to contemplate breaking up with a boyfriend I was living with back in New York. A few of those nights were spent with a girlfriend from college, roasting chicken and drinking wine in her flat or eating deliciously clichéd French food at neighborhood bistros; but a majority of the nights, I was on my own. That first night of wild freedom in the City of Light, I stepped into the glow of those famous streets—and I panicked. I ducked into the first bistro I saw, about sixty paces from my friend’s apartment building.

Article continues below advertisement

There I was, planted on a leather stool, elbows on the cold steel bar, my iPhone in airplane mode to avoid erroneous charges and nothing to busy myself with. So, I did something that may seem bold in our tech-dominated world: I cast my eyes up. I looked around at the restaurant, which—when I listened in with my limited knowledge of French—seemed to be filled with only friends and family of the owners. It was stark and more modern than a typical French bistro, with clean lines and not a wicker chair in sight. The uncharacteristically friendly bartender knew little English, and we laughed our way through our broken sentences, both tickled that we could understand each other through bits and pieces of broken phrases, strung together like a preschooler’s pasta-and-beads necklace. I trotted out of the restaurant two hours later, reeling from that human connection, full from coq au vin, and drunk from a bottomless glass of Burgundy.

Article continues below advertisement