Dutch Skate Amsterdam’s Canals for First Time Since 2018

Dozens of skaters took to the frozen surface of Amsterdam’s historic Prinsengracht canal Saturday as the deep freeze gripping Europe briefly made it possible to skate on a small section of the canal for the first time since 2018.

People skated and walked on a small stretch of ice between two bridges close to the landmark Westerkerk before growing cracks in the ice forced all but the most daring off the ice. One man even slithered across the ice on a skateboard deck without the wheels.

Check out my new Tiktok {@lindenvanbemmel } and Instagram reel {@lindenvb } !! This weekend has been a dream thank you all pic.twitter.com/pv9F34p8Kr — Linden van Bemmel (@bemmel_l) February 16, 2021

“Fantastic, and especially nowadays it’s a once-every-so-many-years experience, so when you get the chance, do it,” said Marc Burkett as he laced up his skates before taking to the canal.

It was the first time since 2018 that skating was possible on the canal.

Elsewhere in the country the ice was safer. People flocked to frozen lakes and canals to enjoy the conditions before a thaw forecast to begin in coming days. Parents pulled children in sleds, youngsters played hockey, even dogs took to the ice.

The country’s skating association and local authorities called on people to go to ice close to their homes to avoid overcrowding at popular lakes that would prevent social distancing amid the country’s tough coronavirus lockdown.