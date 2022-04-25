Don’t Want to Fly With Unmasked Passengers? Call Your Airline

Airlines say they are offering options—including refunds in some cases—for people worried about flying now that other passengers aren’t required to wear face masks.

However, the airlines aren’t providing many details. Customers could find themselves at the mercy of workers at airline customer-service centers.

Many people who will be flying in the next few weeks bought their tickets before a federal judge in Florida on Monday, April 18, struck down the requirement to wear a mask in airports and during flights. That requirement, designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, was due to expire anyway on May 3.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said his airline will be flexible with people who have a weak immune system or are concerned about mask-optional flying for any other reason.

“We are working with those customers . . . to find another option, give them a credit, or if they just don’t ever want to fly again, [we are] actually willing to give them a refund,” Kirby told NBC.

A United spokesman said customers except those on the lowest-priced “basic economy” fares can delay their travel plans for any reason with no extra fee. He said passengers with special circumstances should call the airline’s customer-service number.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said Thursday that the airline hasn’t fielded many refund requests yet.