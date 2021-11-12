Loss of Glaciers Will Hurt Tourism, Power Supplies, and More

From the southern border of Germany to the highest peaks in Africa, glaciers around the world have served as moneymaking tourist attractions, natural climate records for scientists, and beacons of beliefs for Indigenous groups.

With many glaciers rapidly melting because of climate change, the disappearance of the ice sheets is sure to deal a blow to countries and communities that have relied on them for generations—to make electricity, to draw visitors, and to uphold ancient spiritual traditions.

The ice masses that formed over millennia from compacted snow have been melting since around the time of the Industrial Revolution, a process that has accelerated in recent years.

The retreat can be seen in Africa, on the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the jagged peaks of the Rwenzori Mountains jut into the sky above a green jungle. The peaks once held more than 40 glaciers, but fewer than half of them remained by 2005, and the melting continues. Experts believe the last of the mountains’ glaciers could disappear within 20 years.

The disappearance means trouble for landlocked Uganda, which gets nearly half of its power from hydroelectricity, including the power plants that rely on steady water flow from the Rwenzori glaciers.

“That hydroelectric power runs much better on more regular flows than it does peak and troughs,” said Richard Taylor, a professor of hydrogeology at the University College in London.

A continent away, on the southern edge of Germany’s border with Austria, only half a square kilometer (124 acres) of ice remains on five glaciers combined. Experts estimate that is 88 percent less than the amount of ice that existed around 1850, and that the remaining glaciers will melt in 10 to 15 years.

That spells bad news for the regional tourism industry that relies on the glaciers, said Christoph Mayer, a senior scientist in the geodesy and glaciology group at the Bavarian Academy of Sciences and Humanities in Munich.

“At the moment, tourist agencies can advertise, ‘You can visit some kind of the highest mountains in Germany with glaciers. You can walk on the glaciers,’” Mayer said. “People living around these regions really live from tourism . . . there will be an impact on them if they lose these glaciers.”

The same issue faces Tanzania, where experts estimate that Mount Kilimanjaro—the highest mountain in Africa and one of the country’s main tourism attractions—has lost about 90 percent of its glacial ice to melting and to sublimation, a process in which solid ice transitions directly to vapor without becoming a liquid first. Travel and tourism accounted for 10.7 percent of the country’s GDP in 2019.

There are intangible losses for many Indigenous communities that reside within sight of glaciers as well, said Rainer Prinz, a glaciologist at the University of Innsbruck in Austria.