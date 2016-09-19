D.C. Welcomes the New African American Culture Museum

The African American experience in the United States is challenging and complex, and the richness and diversity of that experience will be on display at a new museum in Washington, D.C., opening this week.

Dubbed the National Museum of African American History & Culture (NMAAHC), the museum debuts on Wednesday, and it will include 12 galleries containing more than 3,000 images and artifacts, as well as interactive exhibits that incorporate oral histories. Located on the National Mall next to the Washington Monument, it will be part of the Smithsonian family, a remarkable collection itself that now includes 19 museums overall.

NMAAHC Founding Director Lonnie Bunch has said the goal of the museum is to take visitors through African American history from slavery to the present. On a recent media day, Bunch added that some of the 400,000-square-foot facility has been set up to emphasize “hidden history,” leveraging oral histories to spotlight those who played major roles in the Civil Rights Movement but never received widespread recognition for their efforts.

Highlights of the museum are indisputable. One particular exhibit, an early 1900s Southern Railway car, gives visitors a sense of how separate and unequal life was for African Americans during segregation. Another features a slave cabin from the Point of Pines Plantation on Edisto Island which was dismantled and painstakingly reconstructed piece by piece inside the new museum (that process was detailed expertly in this recent article from The Atlantic).