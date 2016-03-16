Cruise News: New Ways to Explore the Galápagos Islands

Plus: An evening of art in Vienna and personal, customized excursions

Cruising in the Galápagos is like visiting another world. Sailing from island to island in this incredible, protected archipelago—famous for blue-footed boobies, giant tortoises, marine iguanas, and the finches that inspired Darwin's theory of evolution—is perhaps the most unusual travel experience you can have. These cruises are also very active. Each typically includes a couple landings a day so that travelers can go on guided hiking, snorkeling, and kayaking excursions and observe the wildlife up close. And the exploration continues onboard, where passengers learn about the islands from naturalists, including scientists from the Charles Darwin Research Station. This year there are more ways to explore the far-flung Galápagos Islands than ever before as two seasoned operators are aquiring new vessels. The first is Celebrity Cruises, which has been plying the Galápagos for a decade with the 100-passenger Celebrity Xpedition. The ship’s 10- or 11-night programs (which are so much in demand that it’s often hard to book passage), include a seven-night cruise from Baltra with stops at Santa Cruz Island, where the misty highlands are home to the Galápagos tortoises; North Seymour Island, home to blue-footed boobies, marine iguanas, and frigatebirds; Bartolomé, which has beautiful hiking vistas and the arrowhead-shaped Pinnacle Rock; and other spectacular spots.

This week, Celebrity announced that it is acquiring two new vessels to join the Xpedition: a 16-passenger catamaran, the Athala II, and a 48-passenger upscale expedition vessel, the Eclipse (which is currently sailing for Ecuadorean tour operator Ocean Adventures). These smaller vessels will enable the line to visit even more landing sites, like Puerto Villamil, where passengers can take treks to the often fog-shrouded crater of Sierra Negra volcano; Darwin Bay, where red-footed boobies nest in the mangroves; and Chinese Hat Islet, which boasts Galápagos penguins, reef sharks, sea lions, and green sea turtles. In addition, travelers will get the chance to spend several nights in a hotel on the islands to immerse themselves in the local culture. The second operator with new plans is Lindblad Expeditions, which is acquiring the Patagonian expedition vessel Via Australis to take over for their older ship, the National Geographic Endeavour. The newer ship will provide better viewing from all public spaces and is quieter and more maneuverable. It will also have quick, easy access to the open decks (so that passengers can respond quickly when the captain announces wildlife sightings) and a more efficient loading platform for reaching zodiacs and kayaks. A modern audiovisual system will also allow high quality presentations onboard. Lindblad also plans to spend up to $10 million on a renovation that will reduce occupancy from 136 passengers to 96 passengers. Lastly, Un-Cruise Adventures has just introduced its first Galápagos program. The nine-night itinerary includes a seven-night cruise aboard the 48-passenger La Pinta and two nights in Ecuador’s capital, Quito, at Casa Gangotena, a 31-room boutique hotel. Guided walking tours of the historic city are included. Also in Cruise News Night at the Museum

