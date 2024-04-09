Why This Cruise Is the Best Way to See the Northern Lights in Alaska

Alaska’s magnetic pull is undeniable, drawing adventurous travelers eager to explore its vast wilderness and rugged landscapes. More than 25 years ago, it was also the launching pad for UnCruise Adventures, which started with a single yacht in Alaska. Today, UnCruise’s Alaska expeditions are renowned for non-stop action, adventure, and exploration.

Even after all that time, perhaps nobody does Alaska better than UnCruise. Yet, the core mission remains unchanged—to provide transformative experiences and memorable adventures for guests. And this year is a peak chance to embark on an extraordinary journey with UnCruise with the Northern Lights promising to be more impressive than ever.

See the Northern Lights

For many travelers, catching a glimpse of the spectacular aurora borealis is the dream of a lifetime. Don’t miss out on the chance to see them this year as the sun’s cycle reaches solar maximum, ensuring the best viewing opportunities for the next 11 years, especially during the spring and fall. Plus, there’s no place better than Alaska for stargazing, where vast skies and minimal light pollution create the perfect setting for nature’s light show.

Whether you’re traveling from Alaska’s capital of Juneau to Ketchikan (known as the “Salmon Capital of the World”) or through the Inside Passage while heading from Seattle to Glacier Bay National Park, UnCruise offers excellent itineraries for experiencing the Northern Lights in 2024. Following a day packed with adventure, guests can relax with hot toddies on deck or join nighttime expeditions to remote vantage points, ensuring the best chances of witnessing the astonishing aurora.

Hike Glacier Bay National Park and more

Hiking in Glacier Bay Courtesy of UnCruise Adventures

Traveling with UnCruise also grants exclusive access to remote areas, as their ships, with capacities ranging from 22 to 86 guests, navigate areas where larger vessels can’t. UnCruise guests visiting Glacier Bay National Park get a rare opportunity to set foot on land and explore the “outback,” a privilege granted to less than one percent of total park visitors. From navigating the isolated LeConte Glacier Wilderness Area to discovering hidden waterfalls, UnCruise’s small vessels sail through narrow channels and secluded coves to reveal hidden natural treasures and provide insights into Alaska’s fascinating ecosystems.

Bear in Alaska Courtesy of UnCruise Adventures

Alaska also boasts a stunning variety of wildlife—think seals, sea otters, eagles, mink, porpoises, and mountain goats, to name a few. Search for brown bears in Red Bluff Bay against a backdrop of towering red mountains and waterfalls or along the shores of Chichagof Island. Observe a sea lion haulout (when they gather on the banks to rest) and puffin rookery in the Marble Islands, or go whale watching in Fredericks Sound, Stephens Passage, or Chatham. No matter your itinerary, UnCruise helps guests witness incredible creatures in their natural habitats, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Enjoy an all-inclusive experience and unlimited adventures

Kayaking in Misty Fjords Courtesy of UnCruise Adventures

Unlike traditional cruises that often charge extra for excursions, UnCruise offers an all-inclusive experience designed to provide a seamless, hassle-free adventure, allowing guests to immerse themselves fully in the trip without worrying about extra costs.

Onboard dining is a highlight, with meals crafted from locally sourced, sustainable ingredients. Guests enjoy unlimited access to a variety of meals throughout the day, including early-riser breakfasts, lunches, dinners with multiple entrée options, and snacks in between. The beverage selection is also unlimited, featuring fine wines, craft beers, and signature cocktails, ensuring guests can savor their favorite drinks or try something new without any additional charges.

Endicott Arm Courtesy of UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise also provides all the gear and instruction you need for exploring Alaska with ease, whether you’re snorkeling, scuba diving in chilly waters, kayaking or paddleboarding through the Tongass backcountry, or mountain biking in Hobart Bay. Expert guides double as concierges, tailoring a plan the day before based on your interests and preferences—and you’re free to join in on as many or as few activities as you please.

A commitment to personalized service is an integral part of UnCruise’s all-inclusive experience. Whether accommodating dietary restrictions, celebrating special occasions, or providing additional support during activities, the crew is dedicated to each adventurer’s needs. Add to that a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring Northern Lights in their full glory, and the adventure possibilities are as varied as Alaska’s magnificent landscapes.