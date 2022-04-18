5 Credit Cards That Grant Additional Cardholders Free Airport Lounge Access (and More)

Both personal and business Amex Platinum cards give additional cardholders access to 40+ Centurion Lounges at airports around the world.

With these premium credit cards, authorized users receive the same snazzy travel benefits as the primary cardholder.

There's both risk and reward in adding authorized users (aka extra cardholders) to your primary credit card account. The risk: putting your credit line in the hands of another. The reward: lots more points for you, the primary cardholder and, in some cases, travel benefits aplenty for both you and your additional cardholders. Truth is that if you're a couple or family who shares finances or an employer who trusts their employees, having one primary account with multiple authorized users can be a smart and cost-effective credit card choice. You'll reign master of the points balance, and your crew scores the best travel perks without each person having to pay an annual fee upwards of $500. Everyone wins! Here, the basics of adding authorized users and five credit cards that offer the same benefits for additional cardholders. The basics of having authorized users When you apply for a credit card in your name, you are the primary cardmember and account holder. Under the line of credit obtained, you can add authorized users or extra cardholders to your primary account. But all charges and payments ultimately remain your financial responsibility, if your authorized users don't cough up the money by the due date. Beyond the financial liability of charges made, it is also the primary cardholder's credit score that will be impacted by on-time (or late) and complete (or incomplete) payments across all accounts. Meanwhile, the additional cardholders' credit may also be impacted by the health of the overall credit card account because the account does appear on each secondary members' credit report. In terms of earning points and miles, the primary cardholder banks all points and miles earned from his or her own purchases, plus those of authorized users.

