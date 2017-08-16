Coolest Travel Jobs: What It’s Like to Be an Undercover Hotel Inspector

From using an alter-ego alias to messing up perfect pedicures, there’s more to evaluating a hotel than you might think.

In our new series, we explore what it takes to land—and work—the world’s coolest travel jobs. Previous installments featured interviews with an avalanche forecaster, a wildlife photographer, and a polar scientist. Up next: an undercover hotel inspector. Can you imagine a line of work where “sipping cocktails by the pool” is actually part of your job description? Amanda Smith* can—and for four years, she worked what many would consider a dream job: undercover hotel inspector. The gig involved secretly rating hundreds of high-end hotels, restaurants, and spas all over the world. We caught up with Smith in New York City to ask her about her alter-ego alias, overrated room service, and why inspectors are the world’s lousiest hotel guests. How exactly does one become a inspector? “A friend of mine was doing it and told me about the opening. I applied, figuring why not: I love traveling and I love food. The interview process included trial tests. I had to eat breakfast at the Ritz-Carlton in Battery Park , write about the experience, and answer all these questions. They’re looking to see how well you pay attention to detail and if you can blend in and be discreet. That’s when I first realized how detailed and thorough the job was. The company I worked for looks at the entire guest experience from start to finish. For breakfast, let’s say, we begin rating from the minute we make a reservation. We evaluate the host: What are they wearing? How do they address us? Where do they seat us? Can the server describe the dishes on the menu in an easy-to-understand way? Are there vegetarian options? Healthy options? How is the plating? Are the ingredients fresh? Is anything canned? Do they fold my napkin when I get up to use the bathroom? We’ll even time how long our water glass sits empty. The evaluation is as much about the service as it is the food.” If you’re rating restaurants undercover, you must use an alias to book. So forget Instagramming the meal, right? “When I started the job, Instagram was just starting to get popular. Twitter was still the thing. Once I accepted the inspector job, I stopped doing social media. It’s a challenge for the company because it’s hard to find people who are knowledgeable but don’t have a following.” Your alias had her own email account and AmEx card. Did you build a whole character story? “We made up a lot of stories! [Laughs] I said I was a personal brand consultant and that’s why I was traveling all the time. It’s a vague enough profession, when people asked questions, I could say, ‘I can’t really discuss my clients with you.’ And strangers are really inquisitive! Like, why is this girl sitting alone at a fancy bar in the Peninsula on a Friday night? Why is she at an expensive resort by herself? I would make up stories like, ‘Oh, my sister was supposed to come with me but she had to cancel . . .’ or ‘My friend just had a baby, so I’m in town visiting . . .’. Part of our job at the hotels is to test the concierge; I’ve even asked them where to buy baby clothes, just to keep up my story. You have to make up a story and stick with it!” But when you’re evaluating a hotel, isn’t most of what you have to review on the property itself? Don’t they wonder why you so rarely leave? “Some hotels are clueless. Others were probably suspicious. I’d always try to leave for a good chunk of time, even if it was just to work in a café.” Did you ever get caught? “I only booked restaurants under my fake name because hotels ask for ID. Most high-end restaurants Google their guests, so if I go under my real name, they might see I have a food background. A lot of them know our company is coming, too, so they’re kind of on the lookout. But there were times I was eating a three-hour meal by myself and it obviously looked a little suspicious. I was at a hotel in New York once and the waiter was like, ‘Do you just really like food or something?’ [Laughs] I was like, ‘Yeah . . . I do.’ Once you get found out, it’s obvious—everyone is super attentive, you’re sent extra dishes. It’s a horrible feeling. You know they know and they know you know, but no one says anything. You just have to sit there.” How would a restaurant know someone from your company was coming? “Most get reviewed at least once a year. The company also has a consulting side, where a property can pay for an inspection to see how they’re doing. Ratings are separate, however, and cannot be bought.” So let’s say you’re on assignment in the Caribbean. Would you jump around to a bunch of different hotels, restaurants, and spas on one trip or focus on a single place? “For cost-saving purposes, we would do up to four or five different properties. “They were so sad. [Laughs] Just the other day, my sister was like, ‘Don’t you wish you had your old job back? I do!’” OK, so walk me through a typical assignment. How did it work? “We would get our schedules about a month ahead of time. We avoided major holidays like Fourth of July and Labor Day, because hotels are already overwhelmed; we want more of an average guest experience. We’d usually book a second-tier room, which is usually a little bigger and nicer than the entry-level room. But if it’s a really big price jump—like 500 euros—we won’t do it. Staying in a suite is not an average guest experience.” Would you book online? “We usually book over the phone, so we can call and ask questions about the hotel. Again, we’re evaluating the hotel from the minute we make the reservation until we check out. We cover about 800 separate points. As soon as we get to the hotel, we record the interaction: How soon do they greet us at the door? Do they take our bags? At the reception desk, do they confirm the number of nights we’re staying? Do they offer us a newspaper for the morning? We call this anticipatory service—anticipating what a guest needs before they even ask for it.” What happens when you get up to the room? “The first thing we do is take photos of everything: the bed, the bathroom amenities, the curtains, and any damages. We’re not, like, crawling under desks or using a blacklight, but if you’re sitting in bed and you see a giant crack in the ceiling or scuff marks all over the place, that’s not great. After the room survey, I’d usually go to the gym. Do they have towels and water? What is the condition of the exercise machines? Is there someone there to help you?” You’re actually exercising or just poking your head in? “No, we’re exercising. We’d do 30 or 40 minutes and try different machines, make sure they all work. It’s funny: You’re working out like a normal guest but also writing down notes on your phone. I’d pretend I was texting someone and even make faces like I was reacting to a text message while I was really typing notes. [Laughs] It sounds crazy.” What comes after the gym? “I would usually go to the hotel bar but set up the room for turndown service. To test housekeeping, I would unfold clothes to see if they’d fold them, scatter shoes to see if they’d pair them, and leave towels on the floor. I’d pretend I took a nap on the bed by jumping in, moving the covers around, and putting dents in the pillows. I’d crumble food around and spill things just to see if they vacuumed and wiped it up.” You were basically a jerk guest. “Yeah, and I always felt really bad! Inspectors are the worst kind of guests. So anyway, after I set up the room for turndown service, I’d go to the bar and ask questions about the wine list. I’d do a deep look at how many cocktails they offer, do they use fresh ingredients, how is the presentation, how long does it take them to make the cocktails, and so on. We even look at the snacks. Most high-end hotel bars give you at least two premium snacks—like house-marinated olives or thick-cut potato chips with some kind of cool salt.” Since you were usually at the bar alone, did people try to hit on you? “Yes! It’s very uncomfortable. I’d usually sit at a table or bring a magazine or book, because I didn’t want to invite conversation. But that doesn’t stop people. Men would sit down at the table with me. And I’m undercover, so I can’t be like, 'This is my job, get out of here!’” Did you wear a fake wedding band? “I did. I would try to look busy, but it’s hard. If you give off a really cold, mean Resting Bitch Face vibe, the staff won’t talk to you—and I need them to check up on me!” After the bar inspection, do you go back to the room to see how housekeeping did with the turndown service? “Yes, exactly. If it’s my first night at a hotel, I might order room service—I need to see how long it takes to arrive and what the table setup is like. I feel like everyone loves room service, but on the whole it’s not usually fantastic. Most of the time I dreaded it.” When things go awry during an inspection—say, you spot a cockroach on the breakfast buffet—how do you handle it? “I once had a rat run across the dining room when I was eating outside—it wasn’t the hotel’s fault, but no one wants to see a big rat run by dinner. What I do is stay as calm as possible and not make a scene. Inspectors never want to be memorable. In the case of a cockroach on the breakfast buffet, I wouldn’t do anything on the spot, but I would put it in my notes and take it into account when writing up the report.” It’s interesting that you wouldn’t tell a manager about the problem and then evaluate how they handle it.

