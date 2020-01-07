Auckland Neighborhoods Not to Miss

New Zealand’s biggest city, set off by the sparkling Pacific waters of the surrounding harbors, offers distinctive neighborhoods busy with shops, cafés, and restaurants. Step off the normal tourist track to experience Auckland like a local.

Framed by two natural harbors and nestled amid the folds of a distinctive volcanic landscape, the diverse neighborhoods of New Zealand’s biggest and most cosmopolitan city offer an easy-to-love combination of fantastic eating and drinking, active adventures both on and off the water, and access to the country’s indigenous Māori culture. Photo by James Garman courtesy of Unsplash New Zealand’s reputation for extreme thrills even extends to urban areas. Central City Punctuated by the soaring Sky Tower—the tallest freestanding structure in the Southern Hemisphere—Auckland’s compact central city is evidence that adventure sports are truly part of New Zealand’s DNA. Options to scare yourself silly while enjoying harbor views include the SkyJump, a thrilling 11-second bungee jump from the tower’s observation deck, or the SkyWalk, which involves negotiating a circular 4-foot-wide (1.2 meter) walking path around its rim at a height of 630 feet (192 meters). Ease that Auckland adrenaline buzz with a measured stroll through the Auckland Art Gallery to get acquainted with the excellent New Zealand collection. Highlights include the bold text-inscribed landscapes of Colin McCahon and the poignant 19th-century portraits of Māori people by Charles Goldie and Gottfried Lindauer. Energizing the central city’s growing reputation for great cuisine are modern shared plates at Culprit and fine dining at the Grove. Britomart A short walk north of the central city, the revitalized warehouses and laneways of the Britomart precinct host eating, drinking, and shopping. Stop in at Giapo, an installation in which you experience art through the medium of ice cream (!!) to sample the wares. Then check out fashion, accessories, and housewares from New Zealand designers Karen Walker and Kate Sylvester. The spectacular display of produce and local goods at the Saturday morning French-accented farmers’ market, La Cigale in Takutai Square, hints at the area’s growing foodie credentials. Those credentials are backed up by Britomart area restaurants—try the Italian flavors at Amano and Japanese cuisine at Ebisu. A block away, Maori Kitchen serves modern spins on food steamed in a Māori hāngi, a traditional earth oven. Auckland’s Ferry Building in Britomart provides transport to the islands of the Hauraki Gulf. Just 40 minutes away, Waiheke Island has the allure of spectacular coves and vineyard restaurants with southern European charm thanks to the island’s Mediterranean microclimate. Courtesy of Good George North Wharf Enjoy a pint of local beer with a view of the harbor at Good George North Wharf in Wynyard Quarter. Viaduct Harbour and Wynyard Quarter

