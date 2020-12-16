The Best Restaurants in Santiago
Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
Santiago's restaurant scene is rising as young chefs playfully reinterpret traditional cuisine and fuse it with European techniques. Here's a roundup of best restaurants for a true gourmet experience in Chile's capital city.
“Chile has nearly 4,000 miles of coast, one of the most arid deserts on earth, and mountains that climb to 22,000 feet. Imagine the diversity,” marvels Rodolfo Guzman. The chef behind Santiago’s restaurant Borago is on a mission to promote his...
Isidora Goyenechea 3000, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The Santiago outpost of Lima's most famous Nikkei restaurant (Peruvian-Japanese fusion), Osaka has been a smash hit since it opened in the W Santiago. Cosmopolitan, chic and with sensational sushi, come with an appetite as you try sushi with a...
Merced 391, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Ópera is the only gourmet, white tablecloth dining experience in the Lastarria neighborhood. Location, location, location. On an iconic corner with large picture glass windows, the hum of the city quietly blurs by with the illuminated...
Antonio Bellet 201, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
While some say Gastón Acurio’s flagship restaurant may have lost ground to Virgilio Martinez’s Central, Acurio has been instrumental in putting Lima on the map as South America’s culinary capital and has promoted its cuisine...
Alonso de Córdova 2417, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Located in the chic, affluent area of Vitacura near Nueva Costanera, Europeo delivers a flawless fine dining experience in Santiago. The menu, overseen by executive chef Francisco Mandiola, incorporates European technique with seasonal...
This intimate project started by Juan Morales, the ex-chef of the Michelin-starred Arola in the Ritz Carlton Santiago, is all about the producer-to-table experience and understanding Chile’s varied culinary terroir from north to south (which spans...
Pamplona 78 Santiago, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Making its debut one the list of the 50 best restaurants in Latin America in 2015, young chef Carolina Bazan, takes the abundance of Chilean markets and sensational produce and delivers them with a creative, slightly French flare to diners....
