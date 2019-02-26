Chicago’s 9 Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants

Among its world-class museums, 28 miles of lakefront shoreline, and free public zoo, Chicago is a city built for families. But when hunger strikes, the hunt for kid-friendly spots isn’t as easy—especially when any number of modern-day dining conundrums play a part (no reservations policies, regimented table times, too-cramped two-tops).



Thankfully, there are some choice restaurants out there looking to cater to the little ones in big ways. Generous seating, special menu items, and “kids eat free” promos are just a few of the family-focused touches employed at these nine top Chicago eateries for kids—each of them bringing so much comfort, it will hardly feel like you left home (until that perfect entrée shows up).



From a fried-chicken fixture in Avondale to an all-day diner in the West Loop, these restaurants are revved to embrace every age (and picky eater) in your party.

Courtesy of Little Goat Diner With all-day kid-friendly hits, Stephanie Izard’s Little Goat Diner is a local favorite with families.

Chicago q

Crosby’s Kitchen

Photo by Rachel Brown Kulp Sure, they will devour the fried chicken strips but it may be the soft-serve ice cream they remember at Honey Butter.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

Allium

Photo by Ally Straussner Dutch & Doc’s menu has a winning lineup of kid-tested favorites.

Dutch & Doc’s

Photo by Galdones Photography An on-site pasta factory makes Monteverde perfect for children who love noodles.

Monteverde

Stella Barra

Courtesy of The Langham, Chicago Teatime at Travelle means whimsical Alice in Wonderland–inspired fare.

Travelle