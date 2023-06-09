Travel InspirationOutdoor Adventure
By Bailey Berg
  •  June 09, 2023

How to Score a National Park Campsite—Even if It’s Sold Out

This handy new tool helps campers find places to pitch their tents and park their RVs in the country’s most popular national parks.

Aerial view above Zion National Park with green valley flanked by red and orange cliffs

Staying in popular parks like Zion could be easier for last-minute travelers.

Photo by Shutterstock

Travelers looking to book campsites in sought-after U.S. national parks like Yellowstone, Zion, Glacier, and Yosemite may be in for a challenge—many dates throughout the summer, especially around holidays and weekends, are already sold out.

However, Harvest Hosts, a private RV camping network in North America, might have the solution.

The company recently debuted a new CampScanner feature, a database of more than 200,000 campsites (both for tent camping and RVs) at more than 12,500 campgrounds in over 4,900 parks. With it, campers can search for vacant spots and set up alerts for sold-out campgrounds at national and state parks. When a site becomes available, users will receive a text. If they’re quick, they’ll be able to nab a booking before anyone else.

“Campsites at national and state parks can be difficult to find, especially in the summer,” says Carrie Price, director of brand marketing at Harvest Hosts. “We wanted to provide a service that helped make booking sites at popular campgrounds easier and less stressful for campers. Spontaneity is at the heart of road travel, and we wanted to help bring back the joy of last-minute travel by giving campers a platform to easily book campsites on the go.”

CampScanner works by pulling information from Recreation.gov (the government’s centralized national parkland reservation system), CA.gov (California’s reservation system), and Reserve America (a private online campground reservation company) and “scanning” for cancellations. It alerts campers when something new becomes available to book at the parks they want to visit during the dates they’re looking to travel. Right now, that includes national parks, state parks, regional parks, and national forests in the United States. (Price said CampScanner plans to add Canadian parks in the future, though no timeline has yet been given.) Previously, travelers would need to check each campsite individually until they found a spot.

CampScanner is a subscription-based service with three pricing tiers: Basecamp ($39/year), Trailhead ($49/year), and Summit ($79/year). The price increases based on the frequency of scans (as often as every five minutes) and the number of scans that can be set up under one account (as many as five campgrounds).

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
Watch

Get inspiration for your next outdoor adventure with these videos.

hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Can’t Miss Things to Do in Banff National Park
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
6 Crowd-Free U.S. National Parks You Should Visit Now
The New Bridge at the New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia
On Now
New River Gorge National Park: 48 Hours in West Virginia
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
The Best Places to See Fall Colors in the U.S.
Sign up for our newsletter
Join over a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Nestled in Napa Valley’s Carneros wine region, Carneros Resort and Spa offers a range of sustainability programs for guests to experience.
Travel for Good
11 Ways to Help Protect and Preserve California’s Most Famous Wine Region
Father and son, Xavier and Jeronimo Cervantes, canoe in a lake on the family's Pope Valley ranch.
Where to Go in Summer
The In-the-Know Guide to Napa Valley According to Its Stars
Kayaking the waterways within the Golden Isles.
Islands
5 Ways to Explore the Boundless Natural Beauty of the Golden Isles
The beach at Lopesan Costa<b>&nbsp;</b>Bávaro Resort, Spa &amp; Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Hotels
Enjoy Punta Cana-Style Relaxation and Tranquility on Bávaro Beach at One of the Dominican Republic’s Best-Kept Secrets
The exterior of Nomad Design &amp; Lifestyle Hotel
Hotels
5 of Switzerland’s Most Stylish Boutique Hotels
The pristine shoreline of the Padre Islands
Where to Travel Next
What Makes Padre Island National Seashore a Paradise for Nature Lovers
Standup paddleboarding is one of many beach activities to enjoy in Corpus Christi.
Where to Travel Next
5 Ways Corpus Christi Takes Your Beach Vacation to the Next Level
VisitMyrtleBeach_Hero
Where to Go in Summer
7 Delightful Ways to Go Beyond the Shore in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach is known as one of the world’s golf capitals.
Where to Travel Next
Discover South Carolina’s Golf Paradise for Adults, Kids, and Kids at Heart

See More