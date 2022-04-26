Breeze Airways Is Launching $249 First-Class Flights Between New York and California

Sick of paying extortionate airfares for a cramped seat in coach? Breeze Airways, the upstart airline from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has an alternative: The carrier is launching a flotilla of flights this summer and fall with what it bills as a “screaming deal”—first-class seats on coast-to-coast domestic flights starting at $249 one way, and coach seats at $149 one way.

In a surprise announcement last week, the ultra low–cost carrier said it will add seven nonstop routes out of New York, including transcontinental flights to Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), and Las Vegas—tweaking its original game plan of sticking to short hops between secondary markets. In this case, though, it’s hewing to its strategy of flying to lesser-known airports: These new flights, Breeze’s largest launch from any single market, will depart from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, about 30 miles north of New York City. Currently, scheduled service out of the mid-size airfield goes no farther west than Chicago.

The move coincides with the airline’s rollout of a new fleet of Airbus A220 jets, equipped with 36 first-class seats in a two-by-two configuration and 90 economy seats in a two-by-three layout (10 of them with extra legroom). Some of the short trips will still use smaller Embraer 190 and 195 regional aircraft.