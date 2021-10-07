New U.S. Regional Airline Aha! Launches This Month

Another new airline is heading into the U.S. skies with promises of bringing low fares and nonstop service to smaller cities deserted by the major carriers. Aha!, as the upstart has christened itself (short for “air-hotel-adventure”), plans to start flying from Nevada’s Reno-Tahoe International Airport in late October, at introductory fares of $49 each way.

Initially, Aha! will operate three times a week on routes connecting its Nevada base with eight West Coast cities, in California, Oregon, and Washington, starting with its first flight on October 24 to Pasco, in southern Washington State. Other routes, all operating out of Reno, will be rolled out as follows:

Bakersfield, California (starting October 25)

Medford/Ashland, Oregon (starting October 31)

Eugene/Springfield, Oregon (starting November 1)

Ontario, California (starting November 4)

Redmond/Bend, Oregon (starting November 5)

Eureka/Arcata, California (starting November 9)

Fresno/Yosemite, California (starting November 10)

Aha!, however, is not actually a brand-new airline—technically, it’s a reboot of ExpressJet, formerly a regional feeder to major lines, which shut down operations last year at the height of the pandemic when it lost its contract to operate United Express flights. The carrier’s 50-seat Embraer ERJ regional jets will be repainted in the successor’s livery, but other than that, the two lines have little in common. Instead of connecting big airport hubs with secondary markets, as its predecessor did, Aha! will fly exclusively between smaller airfields that currently have no nonstop service to Reno.