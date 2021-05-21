JetBlue Founder Launches Breeze Airways With Fares Starting at $39

All of the new carrier’s routes connect cities that have little or no nonstop service.

share this article

JetBlue founder David Neeleman is back with his fifth airline startup, Breeze Airways, and a new promise: to “get you there in half the time, at half the price.” Why he thinks he can pull that off is evident from the carrier’s first routes—all are short hops connecting cities that have little or no nonstop service, thus sparing fliers from having to change planes in out-of-the-way hubs. The carrier will make its debut on May 27 with a flight from Tampa, Florida, to Charleston, South Carolina, two of the four “focus” cities from which most flights will operate. The others are New Orleans and Norfolk, Virginia. Breeze's route network Most of the initial batch of routes—39 in all—will operate four times per week, according to a Breeze spokesperson. From Tampa: Charleston (starting May 27)

Louisville, Kentucky (starting May 28)

Tulsa, Oklahoma (starting June 4)

Norfolk (starting June 10)

Bentonville/Fayetteville, Arkansas (starting June 17)

Akron/Canton, Ohio (starting June 26)

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (starting July 1)

Columbus, Ohio (starting July 3)

Huntsville, Alabama (starting July 22)

Richmond, Virginia (starting July 22) From Charleston: Hartford, Connecticut (starting May 27)

Tampa (starting May 27)

Louisville (starting May 28)

Norfolk (starting June 10)

Akron/Canton (starting July 8)

Columbus (starting July 8)

New Orleans (starting July 8)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (starting July 8)

Richmond (starting July 8)

Huntsville (starting July 15)

Providence, Rhode Island (starting July 22) From Norfolk: Charleston (starting June 10)

Tampa (starting June 10)

New Orleans (starting July 15)

Columbus (starting July 22)

Hartford (starting July 22)

Pittsburgh (starting July 22)

Providence (starting July 29) From New Orleans: Charleston (starting July 8)

Akron/Canton (starting July 15)

Bentonville/Fayetteville (starting July 15)

Huntsville (starting July 15)

Louisville (starting July 15)

Norfolk (starting July 15)

Oklahoma (starting July 15)

Richmond (starting July 15)

Tulsa (starting July 15)

Columbus (starting July 16) A “Nice,” “Nicer” and “Nicest” fare structure The other half of this formula are the low fares Neeleman says he can charge because his costs are well below his rivals’; an introductory fare of $39 one-way is in effect until June, and Neeleman has previously said that most tickets will cost under $100. Initially, there will be two fare categories: “Nice,” similar to the industry’s basic economy product, and the higher priced “Nicer,” with a few more inches of legroom, assigned seating, and a free checked bag, which otherwise costs $20 each for those flying on the lowest fares. There will be no charge for changing or canceling flights, and the resulting flight credit will be valid for up to two years.

Article continues below advertisement

Flights are aboard single-class Embraer 190 and 195 aircraft, seating 108 or 118 passengers, respectively, configured in a two-by-two layout, eliminating the dreaded middle seat. Inflight service will consist of light snacks like Kind bars and Utz chips. There are no seatback TVs (a signature feature on JetBlue when it debuted in 2000) or Wi-Fi, although inflight entertainment including TV and games will be available for streaming to devices through inflight satellite provider Global Eagle. But all that will change by the end of this year, when Breeze starts flying its brand-new Airbus A220 jets that will deliver the flagship product, with amenities like Wi-Fi connectivity, roomier seats, plus a true business-class section upfront, dubbed, naturally, “Nicest.” Neeleman has ordered 60 of these cutting-edge jets, which can carry anywhere from 118 to 145 passengers, to be delivered at the rate of one a month for the next five years, starting in October. The model, already in service on Delta and JetBlue, has gotten high marks among consumers for features like larger windows and two-by-three seating. “JetBlue meets Allegiant” In a recent interview, Neeleman summed up the carrier’s vibe as “JetBlue meets Allegiant”—a mash-up of the former’s style and tech-savvy approach and the latter’s meat-and-potatoes focus on small markets ignored by the big lines. To that end, he’s rolling out a “super app” that passengers can use to book and change flights and later this year to order inflight meals, reserve hotel rooms and rental cars, or arrange other travel-related services. You can download the app through the Apple app store or on Google Play.

Article continues below advertisement