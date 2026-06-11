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By Bailey Berg
  •  June 11, 2026

American Airlines Suspends 6 Domestic Routes Due to Rising Fuel Costs

American Airlines will temporarily suspend six domestic routes between August and October, citing higher jet fuel prices as airlines face mounting cost pressures and shifting travel demand.
American Airlines Plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

American Airlines will temporarily suspend six routes to and from California this summer as carriers contend with higher fuel costs and shifting economic pressures.

Photo by Shutterstock

For much of the year, travelers have felt the impact of rising fuel costs through higher airfares and ancillary fees. Now those pressures are beginning to reshape airline route maps.

American Airlines announced it will temporarily suspend six domestic routes starting later this summer and going into early fall, citing higher operating costs tied to recent increases in jet fuel prices amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The affected routes either originate in or fly to California.

“American is not suspending any routes indefinitely as part of this adjustment,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement. The airline plans to pause the routes between August 5 and October 5, a period that typically sees lower travel demand after the summer rush. Affected passengers will be offered either alternative itineraries or refunds.

The cuts come at a time when airlines are increasingly scrutinizing their networks. Earlier this year, both United and JetBlue trimmed routes in response to softer domestic demand. American’s latest move is driven by a different challenge: higher fuel costs. Still, the result is similar: fewer nonstop options for travelers.

What routes are affected

According to American, the routes that will be paused from early August to early October are:

  • Los Angeles (LAX) to Cleveland (CLE)
  • Los Angeles (LAX) to Columbus (CMH)
  • Los Angeles (LAX) to Pittsburgh (PIT)
  • Los Angeles (LAX) to Washington, D.C.'s Dulles (IAD)
  • Charlotte (CLT) to Ontario, California (ONT)
  • Charlotte (CLT) to Sacramento (SMF)

For travelers, the good news is that none of the affected cities is losing cross-country service altogether. Competing airlines continue to operate some of the routes (United offers the same nonstop service on all the Los Angeles routes), and passengers will still be able to reach the destinations through connections.

Why is American cutting routes?

Fuel is one of the biggest expenses for airlines, often accounting for roughly a third of operating costs, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). In recent months, jet fuel prices have climbed considerably. Before the conflict in Iran escalated earlier this year, jet fuel was selling for roughly $85 to $90 per barrel. In the weeks that followed, prices surged as high as $200 per barrel (currently the price is roughly $150 per barrel, according to recent IATA data).

When fuel becomes more expensive, airlines typically look for ways to offset those costs. That can mean raising fares, introducing new fees or increasing existing ones, reducing flight frequencies, or cutting routes (even temporarily) that are less profitable.

Travelers have already seen carriers search for new revenue streams in other ways this year—from higher checked bag fees at all major U.S. airlines to the growing trend of unbundled business-class fares that charge separately for perks once included in the ticket price. Adjusting route maps is another lever airlines can pull when operating costs suddenly surge.

The four Los Angeles routes on American’s list all face competition from other carriers, making them easier to pause. Industry analysts note that when fuel prices rise, airlines often start by cutting routes with thinner profit margins or strong competitive overlap.

While the suspensions are temporary, they offer an early indication of how quickly geopolitical events and fuel prices can ripple through the airline industry—and ultimately affect the routes and travel options available to travelers.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025), the former associate travel news editor at Afar, and has also written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic.
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