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By Meagan Drillinger
  •  June 11, 2026

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico Has a New Message for Travelers as the World Cup Begins

Whether you’re heading south of the border for the games or for a vacation, here are some helpful travel tips.
People riding colorful boats in the Xochimilco canals of Mexico City

CDMX is one of three World Cup host cities in Mexico, along with Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Photo by Roberto Carlos/Unsplash

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across North America on June 11, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico has issued a planning guide for Americans heading south.

Mexico expects more than 5.5 million visitors for the tournament, which runs through July 19 across 16 cities in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The three host cities in Mexico are Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey.

The guidance lands alongside a State Department advisory, reissued May 29, that keeps Mexico at Level 2 (“exercise increased caution”) while flagging six states (Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas) as Level 4, “Do not travel.”

That framing needs context, says Zach Rabinor, founder and CEO of Journey Mexico, who has been a resident of Mexico for more than 20 years. For one, none of the three World Cup host cities is in a Level 4 state. “If we actually used these classifications in the U.S., there would be sections of American cities that fall into Level 4,” he says. “It’s about granularity. Don’t paint with one brush.”

Among the embassy tips are a few to note. The first is “Do not hail taxis on the street.” Instead, the guide directs travelers to either use rideshare apps or book through their hotel or an authorized sitio (taxi stand).

Rabinor agrees. “Use only taxis from official stands. These will be in front of hotels or restaurants. There will be a lineup with a manager. These are legitimate, licensed, vetted, and safe. It’s the cars off the street that you don’t want to hail,” he said.

The second point cautioned travelers regarding health care and finances. Medicare, Medicaid, and most U.S. health plans don’t cover care abroad, and the embassy warns that “most hospitals will not release patients until their bill is paid in full.”

“That’s true of any other country in the world. Your U.S. medical insurance does not cover you outside the U.S. But most travel insurance does, so buy it,” Rabinor said.

In addition to the embassy’s guidelines, here is what Rabinor tells his own clients:

  • On driving: “We tell people not to drive at night. Taxis and drivers are fine, but don’t drive yourself.” He adds that road conditions are notoriously worse in Mexico than in the U.S., and crime rates are higher at night.
  • At the ATM: “Decline the suggested conversion rate and always pay in pesos. Make sure you’re not being followed, and there’s nobody suspicious lurking, the same as you would in any country.” The bank’s suggested conversion will always cost you more money in the end, and paying in pesos gets you the best value.
  • In the airport: “Avoid the timeshare salespeople. Don’t contract any transportation, excursions, or services until you exit the secure area.” The timeshare salespeople usually line up after customs before you exit to arrivals, he notes. Timeshares in Mexico are among the biggest scams out there.
  • Traveling solo: “Make sure your hotel reception or your family knows where you are, especially if you’re going out at night.” It may sound odd to tell your hotel where you’re going, but if you’re a solo traveler, it doesn’t hurt to get your hotel’s concierge number on WhatsApp before you go out.
  • Driving down? “Make sure you have auto insurance that covers you in Mexico. Take the toll roads. They’re expensive but safe.” If you’re renting a car in Mexico, the rental company will automatically add auto insurance. You may have to pay extra at the counter if you book online in the U.S. Bring a copilot, drive by day, and ask about possible disruptions; some states you pass through may be Level 4, Rabinor says.
  • At military checkpoints: “Have all your documentation in order, and be friendly and polite. They are there to protect.”

Above all, says Rabinor, “Know your whereabouts. Like in New York, you can go from a fancy neighborhood and end up somewhere you don’t want to be.”

The embassy adds that every traveler, children included, needs a passport book; kids not traveling with both parents need a notarized authorization letter; and weapons, vaping products, and all marijuana are illegal to bring in.

As for the World Cup, tickets resell legally only through FIFA’s Exchange Marketplace. Both the embassy and Rabinor end on the same note: Enroll in the State Department’s free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, and keep photocopies of your passport, visa, and license with you when you travel.

Meagan Drillinger
Meagan Drillinger is a travel writer and expert on Mexico. She’s written for numerous travel and lifestyle outlets, including Lonely Planet, Travel Weekly, and Business Insider.
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