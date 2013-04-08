Bold New World

By the time the tiny, packed elevator reached the fourth floor, I could already hear the sounds of Cape Verde’s distinctive morna music reverberating down the elevator shaft. The vocals dominated, simultaneously conveying despair and happiness, even to someone who doesn’t understand a word of the Creole language. When we reached the eighth and top floor of the building, the doors opened to reveal a restaurant and dance floor packed with bank clerks, museum curators, and businessmen who had all tucked their ties into their shirts and taken off their jackets to feast and dance.

But we weren’t in the African island nation of Cape Verde. We were in Lisbon, in the offices of the city’s Cape Verdean Association. The customers were Portuguese and Cape Verdean both, and they ate at tables laden with communal servings of island staples such as cachupa, a rich stew of beans, corn, and meat. They tossed back bottles of beer and peeled off from the table in pairs to whirl across the dance floor with their coworkers, lovers, or friends for as long as their lunch breaks would permit. Though it was just half past two on a weekday afternoon, before long the place assumed the desperate atmosphere of a nightclub about to close—each couple trying to pound out one last, fervid dance before the band packed it in. As I looked down at the office workers scurrying across the street below, I realized I’d found an island of liberating, tropical freedom high above the generic office buildings and preppy clothing shops in the bourgeois heart of Lisbon.

Soon we were all shooed out of the restaurant and dislodged from our lunchtime reverie. But that taste of Cape Verdean culture and cuisine was a revelation. It made me think of all the lands that Portugal once ruled, places as diverse and distant from each other as Goa and Brazil, East Timor and Angola, Mozambique and Macau. Of course, the populations of other European cities reflect their countries’ colonial history: Indians and Jamaicans in London, Maghrebis and West Africans in Paris. But Lisbon is different. No other city can claim such a diverse group of immigrants who are already united by a common language and culture before they arrive. Portuguese colonies were often isolated enclaves amid the domains of different colonial powers. Did that lead the people who lived in those lands to feel more tightly bound to the colonizing country? Lusophone (Portuguese-speaking) immigrants from these far-flung places come to Lisbon not just to find a better life, as most immigrants do, but also because the city is the undisputed center of their world, where the music, culture, and cuisine of all once-Portuguese lands come together. And so I decided that my mission for my next trip to Lisbon would be to track down the postcolonial echoes and influences in this city, to discover how the flavors of Africa, Asia, and South America are shaping today’s Lisbon.

Photo by João Canziani

A year later I was back. I had heard about a Brazilian restaurant in a renovated warehouse along the waterfront, so I was wandering the docklands fronting the river Tagus in search of the sights and smells of Brazilian food. When I found Uai!, I hesitated to venture inside for two reasons: the gratuitous exclamation point and the lunchtime buffet. I couldn’t fix the punctuation, and I have a general distrust of buffets, but when I saw the owner bring fresh food from the kitchen to quickly refill each small serving dish as soon as it was depleted, I decided to give Uai! [*] a shot. As I decorated my plate with the offerings, I realized that this wasn’t a generic barbecue or Bahia cuisine place—the usual suspects for Brazilian food abroad—and so I asked a few preliminary questions of Antônio Amaral Gomes, the Portuguese owner. He tailed me back to my table, answering me in such loving detail that I could hardly get a bite in edgewise.

“I worked in housing construction,” he began, inauspiciously. “But two years ago I decided to pursue my dream: I wanted to bring the unknown food of a Brazilian region called Minas Gerais to Lisbon.” He paused for a minute and gazed down at my plate, and I understood that the break signified his permission for me to take a bite of the pão de queijo before me, a warm cheesebread made from manioc flour, which gives it a springy texture. “So many of the foods you now find around the world came out of the Portuguese colonies,” Gomes continued. “Starting in the 15th century, the Portuguese brought coconuts and pineapples from Brazil to the world, okra from Sudan to Angola and then Brazil, sugar from Ilha Madeira to Africa and then Europe and the Americas. This process was some of the earliest globalization of food.”

As I sampled the little-known genre of Brazilian cuisine Gomes had prepared, distinguished by fresh cheeses, subtle meat stews, and sweets made from raw ingredients imported from Brazil, he told me that he’d spent about a year in the library studying the history of Minas Gerais and its cuisine. During that time, he made three exploratory trips to the region before opening his restaurant. “Nowadays, no one outside Brazil even knows the name Ouro Preto. But back in 1780, that city in Minas Gerais had a larger population than New York City.”

Eating Brazilian food on the Lisbon waterfront and hearing this lost history recounted to me, I thought about what travelers often seek. We come to a place like Lisbon with a desire to experience the real Portugal: to eat Portuguese food, listen to fado music, and immerse ourselves in what we think of as the native culture of the place. The one, authentic Portugal. But the reality, as Gomes pointed out, is that every culture—and especially this one—is formed and re-formed by exchanges, influences, and adaptations. If we want to see a place as it truly is, and not just as we imagine it to be, we have to be open to the multiple immigrant cultures that are an essential part of that place.

Photo by João Canziani

And nowhere are these combinations and innovations more manifest than in the eating and drinking culture of a place, where you find this convergence not just in recipes and flavors, but also in ways of coming together through dance and drink, feasts and workaday dinners.

If you look closely at the dishes the Portuguese consider their own, you can easily tease out strong foreign influences. Chamuça (samosas), a ubiquitous café snack all over Portugal, came here from India. Fiery piri-piri sauce, the nation’s most popular condiment, was first prepared with peppers that originated in Mexico, crossed down to Brazil, and then made their way to Angola, thanks to trade among the Portuguese colonies. And curry, originally from India, then transplanted to Mozambique, is now a standard menu item in Portugal. These exchanges started long ago, but they’re still going on today, shaping the gastronomic contours of this city.

At the end of the meal, Gomes brought over a bottle of artisanal cachaça, the sugarcane liquor that is considered to be Brazil’s national spirit. “This should have become one of the great liquors of the world in the 18th century,” he told me as he poured out two shots. “But in 1718, the king of Portugal banned the export of cachaça from Brazil, because he wanted to sell his own aguardente [firewater] around the world, and he didn’t want any competition.” Gomes took a sip. “We’re only now beginning to understand what we’ve been missing for the last three centuries.”

Once a week, at a waterfront restaurant called Ibo, chef João Pedro Pedrosa clears his kitchen of cooks and helpers, dons a protective breathing mask, and goes to work. He blends cinnamon, ginger, cumin, coriander, Indian cinnamon, garlic, roasted coconut, tamarind, turmeric, and chili peppers into a base for a fierce curry called chacuti that originated in Goa. Ibo is a Mozambican restaurant, named for an island off the country’s northern coast, so when I visited, I asked Pedrosa why he was serving a Goan standard. “Chacuti came to Mozambique via Goans who settled there in Portuguese times,” he explained. “Now it’s a part of Mozambican cuisine. And I want to make it a part of Portugal’s cuisine, too.”

There is a small population of immigrants from Mozambique in Lisbon, but Ibo is the only Mozambican eatery in the city center—and it’s run by a white guy from Portugal. Both Ibo and Uai! represent a new culinary trend in Lisbon: A generation of Portuguese chefs are reaching out to the former colonies for culinary inspiration and transporting these flavors back to Lisbon with their own interpretations.

Photo by João Canziani

“I want to prove that Mozambique’s cuisine can be sophisticated and gourmet,” said Pedrosa. Before he opened his restaurant, he lived in Mozambique for three years and devoted himself to learning the local cuisine. What distinguishes Mozambique’s food from many other African cuisines are the complex curries, a reflection of the many influences that converged there in southern Africa a hundred years ago, when Ibo was a center of commerce for India, Africa, and Europe.

Pedrosa started me off with a few shrimp served with a trio of colorful sauces, including a mayonnaise with curry and mango that complemented the fresh taste of the shrimp. “Mozambique has amazing products, of course, and we use those wherever possible,” Pedrosa said. “But we also have to adapt. For those fried prawns, the ones from Europe are fine. But when I grill prawns, I have to use the Mozambican kind, because they’re the only ones fatty enough to keep their flavor and texture in the fire.” I finished the meal with the chacuti. The stewed goat meat was so tender I could cut it with a fork. The complex heat of the curry was tempered by a white mound of glutinous manioc, another staple that the Portuguese carried from Northeast Brazil to the world, served as a side dish.