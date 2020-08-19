This Boat Rental Company Is the Perfect Way to Step Up Your Staycation

I live on Long Island, about an hour from New York City, and I’m never more than 20 minutes from the shore. My typical summer followed a simple equation: towels, sunscreen, beach—every chance I could get. Though local beaches have been open (with restrictions) since Memorial Day, there are still complications brought on by COVID-19. Did you know Long Island beaches reach capacity (which has been cut in half) by roughly 9 a.m. every weekend day? And once you’re there, social distancing becomes a challenge. What do you do when someone’s football lands on your beach blanket? Can you really make your kids keep a mask on? I’ve since discovered that the best way to spend a socially distant day on the water is to actually spend it on the water—you’ve got to get on a boat.



Luckily, there’s a website for that. With Boatsetter, an eight-year-old peer-to-peer boat rental platform based in South Florida, you can book a private boat—everything from fishing boats to sailboats to fully crewed yachts—for the day (or a half day, or even a full week). Think of it like Airbnb, but for boats. My Boatsetter experience was a two-hour sunset cruise, which left from Sag Harbor and meandered around the Peconic Bay (between Long Island’s forks). Our ride? A 43-foot Azimut Atlantis—someone’s brand-new yacht—that was large enough to accommodate me and nine guests. My brother and his girlfriend came, as did my parents, and even my grandparents—it was their biggest day out since the pandemic started in March.

This large, fancy boat came with a fancy crew: Captain Kent was behind the wheel along with his first mate, Annika. Of course, my first thought was the same as yours—you’re not supposed to be socializing with Captain Kent! It’s coronavirus! Well, on a 43-foot boat there’s plenty of space for social distancing. Kent made it clear that when we were up near the helm, or walking through the cabin, we had to keep our masks on. We could remove our masks outdoors around the people we came with, as long as we were more than six feet from him and his crew. They kept their masks on the whole time, even as Kent entertained a running list of boat questions from my grandfather (an ex-cruise ship navigator).