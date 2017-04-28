Big Sur’s Iconic Post Ranch Inn Reopens with Deluxe Fly-In Package

If you can’t go around, go over, or so believes the Post Ranch Inn. The ultra-luxury resort in Big Sur, a remote part of the Central California coast, reopened last week with a deluxe new private helicopter package that circumvents the ongoing closure of Highway 1, the only road in and out of the area.

On one level, the quick thinking is a Hail Mary attempt to make the best of a bad situation regarding access to the Big Sur area: Structural damages caused by this year's brutal winter have forced road closures in and out of the resort until Memorial Day, at the absolute earliest.

On another level, the latest development makes a stay at Post Ranch Inn a more exclusive and memorable experience—and at a terrific value, too. For an additional $500 per couple, the resort’s new all-inclusive Escape Through the Skies package kicks off with a private 20-minute helicopter transfer from Monterey Airport, complete with Champagne welcome and stunning coastline views. Once on property, guests will receive three meals a day at Sierra Mar, the resort’s on-site restaurant, plus complimentary shuttle by Lexus Hybrid to the iconic Big Sur restaurant, Nepenthe, the adjacent Phoenix Shop, and Hawthorne Gallery, upon request.