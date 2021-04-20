Sunset at Nepenthe Restaurant Big Sur

In a place at quiet and cut off from the world as Big Sur, natural light matters. That plus the pure beauty of an unobstructed view of the sunset over the Pacific Ocean is what brings a fleet of tourists to Nepenthe Restaurant every evening to watch the sun set.



This rustic eatery has a cozy vibe with all the people there for the same thing. Photographers line the balcony, escapists sit back with a glass of wine, but everyone enjoys the show. It would be a nice place for dinner but it's very expensive to eat here, so if you're on a budget just enjoy the view.