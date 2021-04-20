Where are you going?
Nepenthe

48510 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Website
| +1 831-667-2345
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10pm

Come for the view, stay for the coffee

This restaurant/shoppe/cafe along Highway 1 in Big Sur has one of the best views in the area. The restaurant serves a full menu, but you can head to the terrace above the shoppe and enjoy a nice cup of coffee and ocean for miles.
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

Bobbi Lee Hitchon
almost 7 years ago

Sunset at Nepenthe Restaurant Big Sur

In a place at quiet and cut off from the world as Big Sur, natural light matters. That plus the pure beauty of an unobstructed view of the sunset over the Pacific Ocean is what brings a fleet of tourists to Nepenthe Restaurant every evening to watch the sun set.

This rustic eatery has a cozy vibe with all the people there for the same thing. Photographers line the balcony, escapists sit back with a glass of wine, but everyone enjoys the show. It would be a nice place for dinner but it's very expensive to eat here, so if you're on a budget just enjoy the view.

