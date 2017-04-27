Four Spring and Summer Vacations You Can Book With Points

It’s not too late to lock in the perfect spring or summer trip using your miles and points. Sure, you know about many of the hot spots, but we want to share why these four destinations can offer great value right now.

Even when a hotel does not fit a traditional loyalty program, there are still perks and benefits to be had if you get creative with your miles, points, and credit card benefits. Follow our suggestions or use them as hints for your own favorite destinations.

Phuket, Thailand

Late spring is shoulder season in Phuket, making it a great time to visit this Thai island. The rainy season is over, so why not fight the heat at a resort with private plunge pools and beachfront access? There are numerous brands with which to redeem points, but don’t forget about the independent luxury hotels that offer valuable perks when booking through credit card programs.

Take, for example, the stunning Trisara Resort, which just completed a full renovation of many of its private villa accommodations (each with plunge pools and outdoor showers). Booking a night via the Visa Signature Hotels program tacks on free breakfast daily, wireless Internet, potential room category upgrades, late checkout, and food and beverage credits. Or, if you have the American Express Platinum credit card, you can take advantage of one of its newest benefits and make your reservation through its booking portal to earn five points per dollar spent.

Trisara is running a promotion of its own this spring where you can stay for three nights for the price of two. It includes daily breakfast for two and VIP transfers through the Phuket airport. Pay for it with your Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card and earn three Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent, no matter where you make the reservation! You can also score three ThankYou points per dollar spent if you pay for the stay with your Citi Prestige card. (Why not be rewarded with bonus points for all those lavish spa treatments?)

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Golfers know this place because it is home to the PGA Tour, but others might be surprised to know about this less-trafficked hidden gem in between Jacksonville and historic St. Augustine, Florida. The resort duo, Ponte Vedra Inn & Club and Ponte Vedra Lodge & Club, has a loyal following among serious golfers, families, and avid spa goers. The two properties share facilities that include multiple swimming pools (including two family options with waterslides), a lavish spa, oodles of “dining destinations” with everything from organic salads to sinful southern cuisine (try the freshly caught seafood), oceanfront accommodations, and ocean and lagoon golf courses both designed and played by some of golf’s biggest names.

Now is a great time to go before the late summer humidity sets in, and those who hold the Citi Prestige credit card have until July 23 to squeeze maximum value out of one of the best credit card perks in the business. The card comes with the ability to book three nights at a hotel and enjoy the fourth night free. Between now and July 23, the rebate back to your credit card is given in the form of the exact room rate of that fourth night, which could represent tremendous value at some properties if booked over a holiday or expensive night. Beginning July 24, the rebate changes to become an average of all four nights (and no refund of taxes), which softens the value a bit. To make your reservation, call the travel department of Citi Prestige.

Given that these two properties are membership clubs, the facilities are expansive (the health club is top-notch), but hotel guests are given full access to the facilities without having to pay any member dues. The spring season also comes with numerous packages that bundle together golf or tennis lessons, breakfast, spa treatments, or room upgrades for a better deal.

Castilla y Leon, Spain

This region of Spain is jam-packed with culture, and with the Euro at an all-time low, now is a great time to take the kids to Europe. American Airlines is launching new service from Chicago to Barcelona, and Iberia is introducing a new premium economy cabin on some of its flights from New York JFK and Chicago to Madrid. Also, don’t forget about Air France-KLM’s discounted award rates to Europe from select cities.