Take Leaf Peeping to the Next Level at These 16 Tree House Airbnbs

It’s not hard to see why tree houses make up such a popular segment of Airbnb’s portfolio: With their daring designs and middle-of-the-forest settings, these rentals scratch some whimsical childhood itch, letting you escape the stresses of daily life to live out a Where the Wild Things Are fantasy up among the trees. And how can you not be relaxed from this vantage point, where your neighbors are chattering squirrels and time is best spent taking in the view as you listen to the birds? From an unexpected woodland hideaway near downtown Atlanta to a modernist escape in the Ozarks, tree houses have graduated from backyard play places to become laboratories for architectural innovation and smart design.

We’ll go out on a limb and say that you just might love these 16 scenic tree house Airbnb rentals.

1. Vermont Tree House Next to a Stream

Location: Hardwick, Vermont

Hardwick, Vermont Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Outdoor fire pit, pets allowed

Outdoor fire pit, pets allowed

Tucked away in the forests of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, less than 35 miles from the Canadian border, the environmentally considerate Stone City Treehouse (pictured above) was constructed as much as possible with natural, local, and recycled materials—the windows, for instance, were rescued from an old schoolhouse. The interior is a cozy hodgepodge of cushions, rugs, and folksy art, with a nest-like sleeping loft, and from the outdoor bathtub or hammock, you might spot moose, chipmunks, and bears, or hear the call of loons and owls.

Immerse yourself in the trees at this modern cabin raised 20 feet off the ground. Courtesy of host

2. Modern Branson Tree House with Lake Views

Location: Branson, Missouri

Branson, Missouri Sleeps: 4

4 Highlights: Outdoor fire pit, Tesla charger

Outdoor fire pit, Tesla charger

If you’re inclined to dismiss Branson as only a place of kitsch and excess, think again: The Ozark resort town is also home to Tree + House at Indian Point, an utterly tasteful cabin that seems to float 20 feet off the ground in an oak and pine grove. Its two-story-high, floor-to-ceiling windows offer views out over Table Rock Lake, which you can also take in from the fire pit on the deck. Further dispelling the notion that tree houses have to be rustic? Heated tile floors in the bathroom, marble imported from Italy, a rainfall shower, and a carefully stocked floating bookshelf—plus an on-site Tesla charger.

This tree house features not one, but two levels of decks for taking in those Blue Ridge Mountain views. Photo by Treehouses of Serenity, Earth & Sky Dwellings

3. Sanctuary by Earth & Sky Dwellings in Asheville

Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Sleeps: 4

4 Highlights: Outdoor fire pit

Outdoor fire pit

This Blue Ridge Mountain hideaway is something of a celebrity in the tree house world: Its construction was documented on a 2017 episode of the DIY Network’s The Treehouse Guys. Located only 10 minutes from downtown Asheville, this Airbnb Plus features two levels of decks—one with a pair of rocking chairs—that look out over the surrounding white oaks and the mountains beyond. As part of their Earth & Sky Dwellings collection, superhosts Caroline and Mike also own six other properties, including nearby tree houses like Wizards Hollow and The Aerie, all of which have their own unique character.

Live among the trees in this charming Vermont tree house Airbnb. Courtesy of Airbnb

4. Tree House at Bliss Ridge Farm

Location: Moretown, Vermont

Moretown, Vermont Sleeps: 7

7 Highlights: Spring-fed pond, private hiking trails

Spring-fed pond, private hiking trails Book Now

This whimsical tree house Airbnb rental (pictured above) is located on an 88-acre organic farm just a 20-minute drive south of Waterbury, Vermont (aka the home of the Ben & Jerry’s factory). Accessible via a rope bridge, the tree house offers enough room for up to seven guests to sleep between a queen bed and fold-out couch on the main floor, and additional beds in two separate sleeping lofts. The amenities are more rustic than others on this list (compost toilet, outdoor shower, no Wi-Fi), but there’s also a spring-fed pond for swimming on the property so you won’t hear us complaining about anything.

This woodsy retreat is a two-hour drive north of Manhattan. Courtesy of Airbnb

5. Willow Tree House

Location: Willow, New York

Willow, New York Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Swimmable pond, firewood-heated hot tub

Swimmable pond, firewood-heated hot tub

In recent years, this modern tree house in the Hudson Valley has ranked as one of Airbnb’s most wish-listed rentals in New York State. And it’s easy to see why this is the perfect secluded escape for New Yorkers. Set on 34 acres only a 15-minute drive from the town of Woodstock, this tree house has giant picture windows for enjoying the views of the surrounding forest and the pond just down the hill. You’ll have to climb a ladder to the sleeping loft, but that adds to the cozy element. Don’t forget to pack your swimsuit. In addition to the pond, there’s a firewood-heated hot tub.

Not all tree house getaways require a plane ride and a passport. Courtesy of Airbnb

6. Rustic Tree House Cabin in Atlanta

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Sleep under the stars

Sleep under the stars

Even though this three-room tree house Airbnb connected by rope bridges is just minutes from downtown Atlanta, it feels secluded thanks to its location tucked into the trees. According to Airbnb, this vacation rental is its most wish-listed property in the world, and its high ratings from guests prove that it’s worth visiting. While you won’t find air-conditioning or an en suite bathroom here, little luxuries like bedding from upscale linen brand Parachute and a dedicated hammock deck mean you’re not exactly roughing it.

The Meadowlark Tree House has 500 square feet of space to spread out in. Courtesy of Airbnb

7. Meadowlark Tree House at Montana Treehouse Retreat

Location: Columbia Falls, Montana

Columbia Falls, Montana Sleeps: 4

4 Highlights: Electric vehicle charger, custom furnishings

Electric vehicle charger, custom furnishings

Planning a winter retreat? The Montana Treehouse Retreat is mere minutes from Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort, a 30-minute drive to Glacier National Park, and open year-round. There are two tree houses—including a lofted A-frame cabin called the Raven’s Nest Tree House—at this five-acre property, but we’re partial to the fairy-tale-like Meadowlark Tree House. To access this two-story tree house, you’ll need to climb a spiral staircase built around the trunk of a giant Douglas fir tree. Once inside, you’ll find a full kitchen and bathroom on the main level, as well as an additional deck and half bathroom upstairs in the main bedroom loft.

This tree house Airbnb is not for those scared of heights. Courtesy of Airbnb/ @toddalanbreland

8. Raven Rock Tree House

Location: Fletcher, North Carolina

Fletcher, North Carolina Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Indoor fireplace, outdoor fire pit

Indoor fireplace, outdoor fire pit

“This is 50 feet up (and 65 steps) to pure canopy living,” Airbnb guest Todd Alan Breland wrote in his Instagram post about his stay. (His image above was one of the most-liked photos on Airbnb’s Instagram account in 2021.) Accessible via a dirt and gravel road—four-wheel drive is a must—this property is located on a 40-acre wildlife preserve in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It may sound remote, but it’s only a 10-mile drive from the Asheville airport. That said, you are off grid. That means no electricity and the toilet is a Porta Potty located on the ground. What this tree house Airbnb lacks in luxurious amenities, it makes up for in mountain views for miles. If you wake up early enough, you might spot owls, bobcats, falcons, and more.

This Charlotte, North Carolina, tree house Airbnb is located on a private pond. Photo by Amanda Bittner

9. The Carolina Tree House

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Lake view, swing bed

Lake view, swing bed

This charming one-bedroom tree house cabin is an ideal getaway for two that feels more remote than its location—five miles northeast of downtown Charlotte—really is. In the morning, take your cup of coffee down to the private pond the property is situated on, or curl up with a book on the swing bed located underneath the tree house. As the sun goes down, fire up the grill on the upstairs deck and enjoy the views among the trees.

This Airbnb Plus is a 90-minute drive south of San Francisco. Courtesy of Airbnb

10. Coastal California Tree House

Location: Aptos, California

Aptos, California Sleeps: 6

6 Highlights: Mid-century modern furnishings, hammock on the patio

Mid-century modern furnishings, hammock on the patio

This three-bedroom tree house with room for six guests is located in the hills above Santa Cruz near Nisene Marks Redwood Forest State Park. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of sunlight and views of the surrounding forest and nearby ocean, while sliding doors inspired by Japanese screens and natural wooden details add to the serene vibe. Feel the need to relax even more? There’s a hammock on the patio perfect for midafternoon naps.

Enjoy views of Washington’s Mount Adams from the deck of this tree house in the Columbia River Gorge. Courtesy of Airbnb

11. The Klickitat Tree House

Location: White Salmon, Washington

White Salmon, Washington Sleeps: 6

6 Highlights: Modern alpine design, indoor and outdoor showers

Modern alpine design, indoor and outdoor showers

Located in the Columbia River Gorge about an hour’s drive east of Portland, Oregon, this mid-century modern–inspired Airbnb is lofted 20 feet above the ground in a canopy of Douglas firs. With room for up to six to sleep, you’ll also find a full kitchen and bathroom indoors as well as an outdoor shower on the deck.

This tree house is just 100 yards from the North River in Bridgewater, Virginia. Photo by Airbnb

12. The Joshua Tree House

Location: Bridgewater, Virginia

Bridgewater, Virginia Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Hot tub, indoor fireplace

Hot tub, indoor fireplace

The name of this Airbnb is slightly deceptive. Instead of the California desert, this 400-square-foot tree house is located in Virginia, roughly 16 feet off the ground and 30 miles west of the Swift Run Gap entrance to Shenandoah National Park. The interior design is anything but rustic, with beautiful details like a walnut spiral staircase to the queen-size loft bedroom, a marble tile shower, and hammered copper sinks. There’s a hot tub on the deck, but for a more refreshing dip, you can walk 100 yards down to the North River to swim. (And there are two kayaks and a canoe you can borrow from the hosts.)

Tree House Hut in Braintree, Vermont. Courtesy of Airbnb

13. Vermont Tree House Hut

Location: Braintree, Vermont

Braintree, Vermont Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Outdoor shower, wood stove

Outdoor shower, wood stove

Located on a 13-acre property in central Vermont—just two miles from Bent Hill Brewery—this tree house has proper windows and full insulation, making it a year-round option. To up the coziness factor indoors, the owners also added a tiny wooden stove. While the toilet is indoors, the shower area is located on an outdoor platform a few steps away, so winter trips will most likely be shorter if you’re looking to bathe in comfort. To take the glamping vibes even further, there is no cell service or Wi-Fi here so be prepared to disconnect. Thankfully, there are several miles of trails you can explore in the woods right on the property.

This Idaho Airbnb is ideal for those looking to get away from it all. Courtesy of Airbnb

14. Crystal Peak Lookout

Location: Fernwood, Idaho

Fernwood, Idaho Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: 13 acres for bird-watching and huckleberry-picking

13 acres for bird-watching and huckleberry-picking

If you’re a fan of Wes Anderson’s 2012 Boy Scout adventure movie Moonrise Kingdom, you’ll love the vibe of this vintage fire lookout that dates back to 1959. Relocated to northern Idaho from Washington State in 1983, it was renovated in 2018 and includes a woodfire stove, a queen-size bed, and a small kitchen. This tree house rental definitely has more of a rustic glamping vibe, with a log cabin outhouse (yes, that kind of outhouse) and a cozy sauna located down below. The lookout’s remote location on 13 wooded acres also means you’ll need a car with 4WD to access it. In the winter, for a $100 fee, you can arrange for the property’s caretaker to bring you to the property via snowcat.

This secluded Blue Ridge Mountain tree house is just a 20-minute drive east of Asheville, North Carolina. Photo by Airbnb

15. Romantic Tree House

Location: Old Fort, North Carolina

Old Fort, North Carolina Sleeps: 2

2 Highlights: Hot tub, outdoor fire pit

Hot tub, outdoor fire pit

This cozy tree house is just a 20-minute drive east of Asheville, but feels worlds away from everything because it’s set on 14 acres in a forest of native laurel trees. To enter, you walk across a short swinging bridge. Inside, you’ll find modern amenities such as a LED fireplace, Wi-Fi, cable television, both heat and air-conditioning, and a kitchenette. In case you forget you’re in the woods, an outdoor shower and composting toilet are both located in private areas on the deck. Down a short flight of stairs, you’ll find a hot tub for relaxing.

Part A-frame cabin, part tree house, this Vermont Airbnb is the stuff of your rustic getaway dreams. Courtesy of Airbnb

16. Crooked Maple Tree House

Location: Bethel, Vermont

Bethel, Vermont Sleeps: 4

4 Highlights: Indoor gas fireplace, outdoor fire pit

Indoor gas fireplace, outdoor fire pit

This A-frame-cabin-slash-tree house was constructed with timber that owner Brett harvested and milled on-site and then balanced atop a quintet of ash and maple trees. The 30 private acres of surrounding Vermont Green Mountain real estate mean you’ll have total privacy as you hang out around the propane fire pit table or play board games inside. The Crooked Maple Tree House is off-the-grid, and its hosts describe the property as “camping,” so be sure to double check what’s included (a flush toilet, indoor and outdoor showers, potable water, a propane stove, a solar cell phone charger) and what’s not (no electricity, no refrigerator, no Wi-Fi) before committing—and then embrace the tranquil seclusion.