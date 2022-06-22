The 5 Best Summer Music Festivals to Travel for in 2022

Summer is alive with the sound of music—festivals that is. After two years of concertgoers on standby to hear their favorite artists perform in person, many of the world’s most popular music events are back. Here are five music festivals around the world that we would happily travel for this summer.

AfroNation Festival

July 1–3, 2022

Portimao, Portugal

The world’s biggest AfroBeats festival, AfroNation, makes its comeback in early July on Portimao, Portugal’s golden sand beaches in the Algarve region. The three-day annual festival was founded in 2013 to promote the world’s best African artists in Afrobeats, R&B, Dancehall, Amapiano, hip hop, Afro House, and more. Some headliners at this year’s event include award-winning artists WizKid, Burna Boy, and megastar Megan Thee Stallion, who will all perform to a beachside audience on Praia de Rocha. For those who prefer not to be in the middle of energetic crowds and want the best seat in the house, Sky Terrace seating is available for small groups.

For general and VIP tickets, visit afronation.com.

Montreux Jazz Festival

July 1–16, 2022

Montreux, Switzerland

Head to Lake Geneva’s shoreline for a symphony of sounds for nearly two weeks. Though it initially started in 1967 as a jazz festival, the performances at Montreux Jazz Festival have since expanded to include every musical style. This year’s acts will include performances from Diana Ross, Van Morrison, Ibrahim Maloouf, and Björk. Nearly 250,000 spectators will travel to enjoy more than 450 activities on 11 stages. Best of all—everything is free.

For tickets, visit montreuxjazzfestival.com.

Essence Festival of Culture

June 30–July 3, 2022

New Orleans, Louisiana