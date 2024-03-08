The Most Authentic Places to Shop and Dine in Los Angeles

If there are two things you can count on in Los Angeles—beyond its perpetually sunny weather and iconic coastline—its diverse culinary scene and a range of shopping experiences never disappoint. Whether you’re in the mood for traditional street tacos or classic Korean BBQ, finding delicious food from around the globe is easy when dining in LA. When it comes to retail, expect vintage shops with epic collections, well-curated boutiques, and one-of-a-kind markets throughout the city. For first-time visitors and seasoned locals alike, these are the best ways to immerse yourself in the Los Angeles lifestyle through its restaurants and shops.

Eat your way through Koreatown

Korean BBQ Courtesy of Discover Los Angeles

Located in an unassuming shopping center, the Koreatown Plaza Food Court serves up some of the best Korean staples in the city. More than 15 different vendors and dining concepts allow groups to explore a variety of flavors and delicacies. The shrimp dumplings from Pao Jao are a must, but you can also try everything from cold noodle soup to kimbap (sushi-like rolls). Tonkatsu House is home to some of the crispiest, curry-covered katsu, and you can always end with something sweet from one of the bakeries.

Also located in Koreatown, Parks BBQ is a great group spot for Korean BBQ. This interactive dining experience is a crowd-pleaser when visiting LA, and Parks BBQ has been a staple since it first opened in 2003. Stick with Korean classics like ribeye bulgogi and gal-bi or branch out with more unusual cuts such as beef tongue or pork neck. Several cuts of A5 Wagyu to choose from all pair perfectly with a crisp Sapporo.

Downtown LA’s best restaurants and shopping

Smorgasburg LA Courtesy of Los Angeles Tourism

Smorgasburg LA is one of the largest and busiest open-air food markets in the country, and it takes place every Sunday at The Row DTLA. Featuring upwards of 90 food vendors and restaurants, you can find everything from açai bowls to buttery lobster rolls. (Pro tip: The lines tend to get long later in the day, so show up early to get in quickly.)

Grand Central Market Courtesy of Los Angeles Tourism

Since 1917, Grand Central Market has been a hub for Los Angeles gourmands in downtown LA (DTLA). With 40 different stalls to try, get ready to tantalize your tastebuds with a day of eating and drinking at this historic emporium. From freshly shucked oysters to traditional pupusas with a cheesy filling, no craving goes unanswered here. Once you’ve got your fill of food, sit down at Golden Road Brewery for a pint or end on a sweet note pastries from The Donut Man.

Explore 100 blocks of apparel and accessories when you visit DTLA’s Fashion District. Considering the more than 4,000 different retail and wholesale businesses in the area, this is the ideal place to shop ‘til you drop. Take home a one-of-a-kind pair of earrings from Santee Alley to commemorate your time in the city or find your new signature scent at one of the fragrance shops.

Considering it’s the largest wholesale flower district in the United States, the LA Flower District is the perfect place to pick up some fresh flowers. Simply walking around the massive markets will put a smile on your face as you take in the vibrant colors, fresh scents, and varieties. Plus, the sea of bouquets makes for postcard-worthy photo backdrops.

Dine at classic Hollywood spots

Musso & Frank Grill Courtesy of Los Angeles Tourism

Looking to eat out like the stars? Iconic restaurants like Musso & Frank Grill, Dan Tana’s, and La Dolce Vita have hosted some of Hollywood’s most iconic faces including Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin. Enjoy a classic filet mignon or some spaghetti with red sauce alongside a dry martini as you take in the timeless decor at these legendary restaurants.

LA’s iconic vintage shops

From Melrose Avenue to Venice, LA is home to some of the best vintage shopping in the country—if not the world. Whether you’re looking for a band t-shirt from the ‘90s or are in the market for a vintage pair of Doc Martens, you’re sure to find some true gems while browsing through the racks of pre-loved clothing. Also, be sure to mark your calendar for the Melrose Trading Post at Fairfax High School each Sunday. You’ll find unbeatable deals on vintage clothing, antique decor, furniture, and more.

Abbot Kinney Boulevard’s boutiques

Walking on Abbot Kinney Courtesy of Los Angeles Tourism

Head to Abbot Kinney Boulevard for a mile-long strip of shops, renowned restaurants, and wellness offerings—in other words, everything you need for a dream day on the Westside. Grab a coffee at Blue Bottle before checking out Farm Rio and James Perse. When it comes to restaurants, some can’t-miss eateries include Felix, Gjelina, and ATLA. For a more festive experience, plan your visit during the first Friday of each month for one of the greatest food truck events in the city.