This Remote Archipelago Has Become a Secret Hot Spot for Dreamy Island Cruises

For decades, the vast Indonesian archipelago, a collection of more than 17,000 islands, has lured intrepid sailors and die-hard scuba divers from around the world. However, a new breed of expedition sailings aims to satisfy travelers seeking more luxurious accommodations rather than overly rustic ones.

Now, outdoor adventurers wanting more opulence can hop from island to island in style, experiencing onboard creature comforts like chef-crafted meals, luxe accommodations, and relaxing wellness treatments.

This flotilla of high-end vessels—most of which are replicas of a centuries-old style called a phinisi—crisscrosses the country’s waterways from the Spice Islands in the northeast to Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in the south.

Why sail the Indonesian Islands

With access available to almost every nook and cranny of the country by sea, cruisers can partake in a wide range of water-based activities, including swimming with massive whale sharks and scuba diving among pristine reefs. Indonesia is at the center of the Coral Triangle and has some of the richest marine biodiversity in the world.

“I think people are looking for off-the-beaten-path destinations that provide them with solitude and privacy,” says Jasmine Chong, an Indonesian fashion designer turned phinisi owner. Chong, along with her big brother, Jason Tabalujan, built and debuted the seven-cabin Celestia in 2023.

After a day of activity, travelers can retreat to their sleek vessel of choice, where attendants await with scented cold towels and refreshing drinks like jamu, a traditional Indonesian beverage with turmeric, ginger, and pandan leaf, all before an intimate, multicourse feast for dinner.

Most sailing journeys are all-inclusive, meaning everything from meals and beverages to diving, spa treatments, Wi-Fi, and more are factored into the flat price of the experience. Here are a few of our favorite luxury choices for cruising the Indonesian archipelago.

Amandira

Book now: A full charter starts at $15,000 per night.

Aman may be known for its ultra-luxurious hotels and residences, but the high-end brand that’s a favorite for celebs doesn’t stop at land offerings.

Aman’s flagship vessel has been sailing around Indonesia’s waters since 2015. The Amandira, a traditional five-cabin phinisi handcrafted in ironwood and teak, was one of the first charters in the area to offer luxurious amenities like air-conditioned guest suites and kayak and paddleboard equipment on board. Other ships have since followed suit.

True to the Aman name, expect bespoke service from the crew of 14, including two private chefs, an expert dive master, and a spa therapist. Beyond Komodo National Park, Raja Ampat, or Spice Island itineraries, it’s also possible to charter Amandira to even more far-flung locales such as the remote Alor Islands, the least-visited part of East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia’s southernmost province.

Come 2027, Aman is expected to introduce its “Aman at Sea” program, with a 50-cabin luxury motor yacht. However, for now, the only way to experience sailing with the company renowned for privacy and unparalleled service is aboard Amandira.

Aqua Blu

Book now: Pricing starts at $9,800 per guest for a seven-night sailing.

Unlike the phinisi vessels on this list, Aqua Blu is a sleek and contemporary superyacht owned and operated by small-ship company Aqua Expeditions. Transformed from a 1960s former British Royal Navy explorer called the HMS Beagle, the five-deck, 15-suite vessel was fully remodeled in 2019. Now, as Aqua Blu, it features elegant finishings and a brass-and-ivory theme.

Beyond twice-daily excursions, with activities like sunset drinks on a private beach and Komodo dragon encounters, expect world-class Indonesian cuisine by Australian chef Benjamin Cross. Highlights include organic Javanese prawns marinated in fragrant oil and lime and fresh fish in Balinese sambal, an Indonesian chili paste.

The fully modernized ship is a unique sight to behold in the region, and Aqua Blu is also one of the few luxury ships that offer individual cabins instead of operating solely as a charter. It cruises to Komodo National Park, Ambon Island and the Spice Islands, and Raja Ampat on weeklong itineraries, with occasional 12-night voyages.

Celestia

Book now: Pricing starts at $11,500 per night for a full charter.

Owned by the Indonesian brother-sister duo Tabalujan and Chong, Celestia combines UNESCO-recognized building traditions from the 19th century with modern design and luxurious amenities.

The 148-foot phinisi oozes quiet, sophisticated luxury across seven cabins with en suite bathrooms. Living spaces feature teak- and rattan-paneled furnishings while bathrooms have white Carrara marble counters and rainfall showerheads. Chong personally developed the accent pieces—including cushions, bed runners, and soft bathrobes—specifically for the ship.

Meanwhile, Balinese chef Wayan Kresna Yasa, the former global executive chef and culinary director at luxury resort Desa Potato Head Bali, prepares traditional Indonesian and Indo-fusion dishes—such as babi guling (crispy roast suckling pig), and burrata with tomato, chili crisp oil, and sambal.

Celestia offers guests bespoke itineraries ranging from three to seven nights in the Komodo area and up to 14 nights in other parts of the Coral Triangle, including Raja Ampat and the Spice Islands.

Dunia Baru

Book now: The cost of chartering this vessel starts at $20,000 per night.

Similar to most vessels on this list, the Dunia Baru was constructed as a phinisi, with an ironwood hull and soaring sails. The interior, however, is modern and features impressive technology (like a Sonos 14-zone music system with 30 speakers).

The seven-cabin vessel includes a master suite with wraparound windows, handcrafted furniture sourced in Borneo, and a private balcony with a daybed. Expect to partake in scuba diving, water skiing, fishing, surfing, and more during your time on board.

Beyond Komodo and Raja Ampat, Dunia Baru can go off the grid to Halmahera and Morotai, Triton Bay, and the Banda Islands, among other places.

Vela

Book now: Pricing starts at $15,000 per night for a full charter.

Launched in 2022, Vela is a 12-passenger, six-cabin phinisi operated by the team behind eco-jungle Bali resort Nirjhara. (You can read our full review of the Vela experience.)

Cabins feature refined furnishings, including European fabrics by Hermès and Dedar, and custom teak furniture. Choice accommodations include a suite with a private terrace located above the main deck on the bridge level, as well as a VIP suite on the main deck. Both offer panoramic views of the sea.

Guests can also sip on predinner cocktails in the spacious onboard lounge complete with a wine cellar and bar. Vela carries a selection of water toys including jet skis, waterskis, wakeboards, paddleboards, surfboards, and kayaks.

While travelers can charter Vela to popular locales like Komodo and Raja Ampat, they can also customize their itineraries to include lesser-known areas, like the Maluku Islands or the Alor archipelago.

