The Other Sonoma: A Ranch for Your Summer Getaway

Sometimes on a trip, you just need somewhere to sleep, maybe near an airport or a historic site. But for a sense of place on your travels, one-of-a-kind spots—especially smaller ones—can offer a chance to learn a little history and be pleasantly surprised by a perk or two not on the standard list of amenities.

Case in point: After nearly a year of pandemic restrictions and living and working in a little apartment, I wanted a quiet escape last winter. Someplace easy to get to, just for a night. I’d even splurge a bit for a change of scenery.

Five or six years earlier, when I’d lived further away, I’d come across Beltane Ranch in my search for a weekend getaway but never gotten there. Now, more eager than ever for a break from city noise, I found no openings. Finally, I called to ask about availability. Yes, they were completely booked for weekends through the next few months, but I could get a Friday night in January. Fine. But before January arrived, COVID had made a stay unfeasible. How about February? OK. Then there was a construction delay. (I appreciated that the staff was honest about possible noise, as I’d said I wanted quiet.) How about March? Please.

Located between the small towns of Glen Ellen and Kenwood in Sonoma County, Beltane Ranch was a weekend retreat built in the 1890s for Mary Ellen Pleasant, a Black entrepreneur based in San Francisco, where she lived in a mansion. (Beltane Ranch is about an hour’s drive north of San Francisco.) Pleasant rose from servant to active abolitionist and later a wealthy businesswoman; she claimed to have helped fund efforts by the radical abolitionist John Brown before the Civil War, and the inscription on her gravestone in Napa reads, “She was a friend of John Brown.” Today, a tiny San Francisco park hails her as “the mother of civil rights in California.” When the New York Times recently presented obituaries of people overlooked by history, among those it featured was this self-made millionaire: Mary.

The ranchland already had vineyards growing from cuttings from France. Pleasant had many interests and investments, but she was not an aspiring winemaker; she was drawn by the serene and scenic setting. Following a few different owners and uses, the ranch house returned to its origin as a retreat; it was opened as the area’s first bed-and-breakfast in 1972. But all along, it has remained a working ranch of 100 acres, and the same family has operated it for 75 years. They produce Beltane wine and olive oil, and the peaceful grounds offer a firepit, hammock, garden, tennis court, even a few donkeys, with “feed ’em yourself” carrots on supply.