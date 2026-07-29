These 6 National Parks in Europe Have Glacial Lakes, Nearby Chalets, and Way Fewer Tourists

Climbing a 396-step metal staircase bolted to the side of an extinct volcanic crater in Iceland, I thought about how underrated many of Europe’s national parks are. There were no crowds nor viewpoints packed with visitors, only the sound of nearby streams, gusts rolling across the crater, and our small group making our way through the landscape of Snæfellsjökull National Park. While most travelers flock to Europe’s headline-making national parks like Plitvice Lakes in Croatia and the Peak District in the United Kingdom, the adventure doesn’t compete with hordes of tourists in the quieter corners of the continent.

In the following lesser-visited national parks, hiking trails are rugged, infrastructure is minimal, and the landscape is part of the challenge—and the fun. Trips here connect bold travelers to true wilderness experiences, so be prepared for longer hikes, greater self-sufficiency, and a willingness to engage with unpredictable weather and difficult terrain. The reward is worth it.

Snæfellsjökull National Park, Iceland

Snæfellsjökull National Park on Iceland’s west coast is far less visited than Thingvellir National Park near Reykjavík. Photo by imageBROKER.com/Shutterstock

In Snæfellsjökull National Park, I traversed moss-covered lava fields, hopped over streams, and admired coastal cliffs, all in the name of exploring Iceland’s lesser-known western region. Covering around 65 square miles, the national park is best known for its 1,446-meter Snæfellsjökull glacier, which sits above a 700,000-year-old volcano. The most iconic hike for beginners is the Arnarstapi to Hellnar coastal trail, which spans about 2 miles one way and passes fishing villages, basalt sea arches, seabird colonies, and Atlantic views.

Where to stay: The most convenient lodging on this route is located at the end of the trail at Fosshotel Hellnar. Set above the ocean cliffs with a beer-garden and three restaurants on-site serving elevated dishes as well as comfort foods, it’s the ideal spot to begin or end a hike.

Triglav National Park, Slovenia

Leaving the colorful facades of Ljubljana and its buzzing city canals, I drove to the northwest to find Slovenia’s rolling hills, deep forests, and glacial lakes. Home to the country’s highest summit, Triglav National Park spans 340 square miles and is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The Julian Alps at the heart of the park offer a quiet alternative to the Dolomites. For travelers wanting the full experience without climbing Mount Triglav, the Seven Lakes Valley (Dolina Triglavskih Jezer) is a standout. The multi-day route winds through valleys, wildflower meadows, and passes the beautiful Lake Bohinj.

Where to stay: When you’re in need of a respite from the trails, Chalet Sofija is a mountainous getaway with views of the Alps, an infinity pool, and two Michelin keys.

Related: Learning the Value of Slowing Down on Slovenia’s Juliana Trail

Retezat National Park, Romania

Established in 1935 as Romania’s first national park, Retezat has resisted overdevelopment, which means no cable cars or Alpine villages here. Consisting of more than 80 glacial lakes, ancient forests, and dramatic granite peaks, it can feel like you’re the only soul out there. Due to the park’s remoteness, the Bucura Glacier Lake Circuit is the best intro to the region because it showcases iconic peaks and Alpine terrain in one route. The network of trails around the Bucura glacial basin connects several lakes, including Tăul Porții, Tăul Agățat, Florica, Viorica, Ana, and Lia.

Where to stay: The park has a network of basic huts and chalets, but eco-minded lodges like Transylvania Log Cabins offer an elevated adults-only option with tree-house accommodations available. Located north of the Retezat Mountains, the property is about 33 miles away from the trailhead (the closest parking area is in Poiana Pelegii) for this route—so driving is recommended.

Białowieża National Park, Poland

You can find the European bison, one of the national animals of Poland, in Białowieża National Park. Photo by Aliaksandra Post/Shutterstock (L); photo by olgagorovenko/Shutterstock (R)

One of Europe’s last remaining primeval forests lies in northeastern Poland, and it’s an ideal destination for hikers looking for a peaceful trek through towering trees and moss-covered grounds. Białowieża National Park (a UNESCO World Heritage site) sits within that forest and protects the continent’s largest free-roaming population of European bison, along with wolves, lynx, elk, and hundreds of bird species. Ideal for beginners, the Żebra Żubra (Bison’s Ribs) Trail is a 3.4 mile loop that passes through marshes and old-growth forest, offering the chance to spot wildlife along the way. The Royal Oaks Trail (Szlak Dębów Królewskich) is a short walk among centuries-old oak trees named after Polish kings and Lithuanian rulers.

Where to stay: Hotel Żubrówka Spa & Wellness (Białowieża) has an indoor pool and spa and is conveniently less than a mile walk from the park entrance.

Skuleskogen National Park, Sweden

Most travelers stick to the comforts of Stockholm or the peaks of Lapland and completely miss the High Coast (Höga Kusten) region—one of Sweden’s most stunning natural landscapes and a UNESCO World Heritage site—which contains Skuleskogen National Park within its boundaries. These ancient forests, dramatic coastlines, and various hiking opportunities are about a five-hour drive outside the capital city. Within Skuleskogen, you’ll find Slåttdalsskrevan, a dramatic 200-meter-long rock fissure that slices through the mountain and has become one of Sweden’s most iconic natural landmarks.

Where to stay: On the doorstep of the park, FriluftsByn is a village with quaint cabins overlooking the dramatic cliffs of Skuleberget and four eateries serving everything from burgers and beer to sandwiches and pancakes. There are also nearby activities like cable cars and kayaking and communal events like group hikes, music festivals, and themed parties.

Durmitor National Park, Montenegro

The Sedlena Greda mountain peaks are a crown of Durmitor National Park in Montenegro. Photo by xsmirnovx/Shutterstock

Montenegro’s pristine lakes, mountains, and history still remain relatively less visited compared to neighboring Balkan countries. Its landscapes are a haven for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts, and destinations like Durmitor National Park (a UNESCO World Heritage site) make it easy to see why. With limestone peaks and remote mountain landscapes, the park offers some of Montenegro’s most spectacular trails. The 6.3-mile Bobotov Kuk summit trail climbs the country’s highest peak at 8,277 feet and offers panoramic views across Durmitor massif. For a less strenuous route, the 2.9-mile Black Lake (Crno Jezero) trail circles one of the park’s most iconic glacial lakes, surrounded by pine forests. Beyond hiking, visitors can go white-water rafting along the Tara River Canyon, Europe’s deepest gorge.

Where to stay: For a luxury mountain experience, Casa di Pino EcoLodge Hotel in Žabljak offers a boutique, nature-connected base.

