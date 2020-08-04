Backcountry’s Summer Sale Is Here—and We Found Some of Our Favorite Gear for Half Off

Thanks to this new gear sale, hiking trails will be easier than ever.

We’re stocking up on outdoor clothing and gear for a couple of late summer, socially distanced adventures during this sale that runs until August 28.

If you missed the REI anniversary sale in May, this is the next best thing: Backcountry.com has a twice-a-year promotion with much of its gear, including top brands like Patagonia and Sorel, marked down 50 percent—and the summer sale runs now through August 28. Hoping to find a new rain jacket for that day hike, or a backpack for the camping trip your family has planned for Labor Day weekend? To make your shopping life a little easier, AFAR editors rounded up a few of our favorite items. Clothing and Accessories for Women Courtesy of Backcountry The Arc’teryx Andra Coat comes in the muted red seen here, as well as olive green, light gray, and black. Arc’teryx Andra Coat

Buy now: $314 (was $499), backcountry.com On rainy days or potentially rainy trips, I never leave home without the Arc’teryx Andra Coat. Not only does it keep me dry with a Gore-Tex membrane, two-way front zipper, and adjustable hood, but its longline design and fun color options make it stylish enough for urban outings. Plus, it has two generous pockets for stashing my phone and wallet for easy access. —Jessie Beck Courtesy of Backcountry The Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots come in black (seen here) and brown. Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots

Buy now: $62 (was $150), backcountry.com I hoped for snow during the winter just so I could wear my new Sorel boots. These are more for urban adventures because of the slight heel, but the discount is too good to ignore. Sorel boots also have amazing traction, so you shouldn’t slip around on the sidewalk; the synthetic interiors keep your toes warm but not hot, and the suede-and-rubber exterior practically makes this winter boot fashionable. —Laura Dannen Redman Courtesy of Backcountry The Chaco Z/Cloud X2 Sandals come in green (seen here), as well as black, navy, gold, and red. Chaco Z/Cloud X2 Sandals

Buy now: from $77 (was $110), backcountry.com You can find Chaco sandals for men, women, and kids up to 68 percent off during this sale, but the Chaco Z/Cloud X2 sandals from Chaco’s Cloud Collection are AFAR’s pick for best hiking sandals for women. Made with a top layer of ultra-soft polyurethane to cushion feet, double-strapped polyester jacquard webbing that wraps around the foot and midsole for a customized fit (a toe loop ensures secure movement), and a ChacoGrip rubber compound in the sole for traction in wet conditions, you’ll find these durable sandals are on sale in more than half a dozen colorways. —Jill K. Robinson, in a May 2018 review Clothing and Accessories for Men Courtesy of Backcountry The Patagonia Hi-Loft Hooded Down Sweater Jacket is on sale in the olive green color seen here. Patagonia Hi-Loft Hooded Down Sweater Jacket

Buy now: $195–$299, backcountry.com

Any chance you have to invest in one of Patagonia’s hooded jackets, take it. This one hits the hip and acts as a standalone coat or can be layered under a shell; it works well for skiing, snowboarding, hiking, or a city commute in the winter. —L.D.R. Courtesy of Backcountry The Vuarnet Round Cable Car VL 1602 Sunglasses are on sale for $171, a 45 percent discount. Vuarnet Sunglasses

Buy now: from $88 (was $225–$350), backcountry.com In AFAR’s March/April 2018 issue, gear writer Kelly Bastone wrote about the comeback of the iconic French sunglasses brand Vuarnet. The brand gets its name from French skier Jean Vuarnet, who wore them during his gold medal–winning runs at the 1960 Olympics in Squaw Valley, California. More recently, Daniel Craig as 007 wore Vuarnet Glaciers in the James Bond film Spectre. While the Glaciers aren’t on sale currently, 14 other styles are discounted up to 65 percent off right now. —Lyndsey Matthews Clothing and Accessories for Kids Courtesy of Backcountry The Patagonia Hi-Loft Down Sweater Bunting for Infants is on sale in “Rosebud Pink.” Patagonia Hi-Loft Down Sweater Bunting for Infants

Buy now: $104 (was $149), backcountry.com We inherited one of these Patagonia buntings from a friend whose daughter had outgrown it, and my now-one-year-old practically lived in it through four months of rain, snow, and sleet (like she was a tiny postal worker). It was perfect for playing in the snow, even without boots—the foldover mitts and foot coverings did the job—and I was surprised by how comfortable she seemed in less frigid temps. It is down, so keep that in mind if your kids have a hint of an allergy. There’s also this reversible bunting (buy now: $64, was $99, backcountry.com) that’s less expensive and has a fleece hood but isn’t down-filled; good for rainier weather. —L.D.R. Gear We have bookmarked the Smartwool page, our essential merino wool layer, to stock up on socks and shirts for the winter. And you can’t go wrong with a Thermarest discount if you plan to go camping anytime soon. Here are a few more of our favorite gear picks that are on sale right now. Courtesy of Backcountry The Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Compression Cube Set is on sale in white (seen here) as well as red and blue. Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Compression Cube Set

Buy now: $28 (was $40), backcountry.com A packing cube can help you keep your gear organized, while a compression bag or sack can help shrink the size of your clothes. Usually, these are two separate things, but not with the Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Compression Cube Set, which combines the best of both features. Lightweight and water-resistant, these cubes will help you keep your clothes organized inside your luggage and can also help you save valuable space. Ever since I jumped on the packing cube train, these have been my go-to for every adventure. —J.B. Courtesy of Backcountry The Gregory Proxy 65L Backpack is on sale in “Antigua Green” seen here as well as “Mystic Grey.” Gregory Proxy 65L Backpack

Buy now: $136 (was $170), backcountry.com

