Take on Summer Travel With These 10 New Pieces of Gear

C ourtesy of Patagonia

Patagonia Nine Trails Pack 20L





Knowing that any grocery sack can haul a water bottle and jacket, Patagonia focused on maximizing comfort: A layer of perforated foam in the back panel solves the sweaty-back syndrome by venting heat and moisture, and thermo-moldable mesh eliminates pressure points by conforming to your back’s every curve and gully. A women-specific 18L version features narrower straps and fits shorter torsos.

Buy Now: $129, patagonia.com

Courtesy of Tecnica

Tecnica Forge Leather GTX

Blisters, begone: The market’s first heat-moldable hiking boot feels broken-in from Day One, thanks to a custom-fit process that warms the boots in a special oven before installing them on your feet. The result is a supremely comfortable boot that’s supportive enough for rugged paths, regardless of weather. Its Vibram Megagrip outsole provides sticky traction on uneven terrain, and the Gore-Tex membrane seals out rain.

Buy Now: $250, tecnicausa.com

Courtesy of Roka

ROKA Rio Ti

Titanium makes these aviators lighter than most metal-rimmed sunglasses: Weighing just 18 grams, the Rio Ti is unobtrusive enough for hiking, running, and cycling. The nose pads feature a patented material (inspired by sticky gecko feet) that keeps these frames from slipping down even the most sunscreen-slathered nose. And premium nylon lenses by Carl Zeiss Vision provide sharp, contrast-enhancing views.

Buy Now: $260 ($300 for polarized lenses), roka.com

Courtesy of Marmot

Marmot EVODry Eclipse Jacket



Most water-repellent fabric treatments are awful for the environment, yet Earth-friendly alternatives haven’t held up in hard rain. Enter Marmot’s new EVODry technology, which uses sustainably-produced recycled nylon that will actually keep you dry even in extended downpours and drenching white water. Plus, this lightweight, 13.4-ounce jacket packs down small for easy stowage.

Buy Now: $250, marmot.com

Courtesy of Nikon

Nikon D7500

This rugged, weather-sealed DSLR excels in extreme outdoor environments—such as Greenland’s Sermilik Fjord. Capture whale sightings on 4k Ultra HD video, snap tundra wildflowers in all their subtle shadings, and roam for hours without a recharge. (The battery life lasts for 950 frames.)

Buy Now: From $1,250, nikonusa.com

Courtesy of Somewear

Somewear Global Hotspot

This palm-sized, waterproof transmitter uses the Somewear App to turn your smartphone into a satellite messenger. A single battery charge sends out 1,000 SMS texts or emails, no matter how far you venture off the grid.

Buy Now: $450, somewearlabs.com

Courtesy of DUER

DUER Performance Denim Relaxed Fit

Comfy like cotton denim, only stretchier and 30 percent lighter, these jeans use CoolMax fibers to wick sweat in hot weather and hold their shape through weeklong wear.

Buy Now: $129 (men’s) & $119 (women’s), shopduer.com

Courtesy of NEMO

NEMO Stargaze Recliner Chair

Like an old-fashioned porch swing—only portable—this folding chair lets you contemplate the universe and all its shooting stars. Plus, it’s as small as a fireplace log when packed.

Buy Now: $170-$220, nemoequipment.com

Courtesy of Cusa Tea

Cusa Tea

An all-organic instant tea that actually delivers the full flavor nuances of brewed loose-leaf, Cusa turns off-flavored hotel tap water into a tasty summer cooler and becomes a cup of comfort at any temperature. And when backpacking? No need to pack out used tea bags.

Buy Now: $10, Ten packets per box, cusatea.com

Courtesy of Rumpl

Rumpl Down Puffy Throw Blanket

Packed, it’s the size of a one-liter water bottle and makes a comfy travel pillow. But unfurl this down-filled throw, and it becomes a cloud of instant warmth that’s as welcome on the back patio as it is on chilly planes.

Buy Now: $199, rumpl.com

