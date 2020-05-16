REI’s Anniversary Sale Is Here and You Can Snap Up Some of Our Favorite Gear at a Serious Discount

Summer may look a bit different this year, but we can still stock up on top-of-the-line outdoor gear.

Get ready for the camping (or backyard camping) season by stocking up on shoes, bags, water bottles, and camping gear—some of which are featured on AFAR’s Best of lists—through May 25, 2020.

Most years, the REI Anniversary Day Sale heralds the start of summer camping season. Just before Memorial Day weekend, outdoor lovers stream into local outposts of the trusted outdoor retailer to refresh their gear closets and get ready for the adventures they’ve planned for the summer. But this year looks a little different. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, REI stores are closed, so the sale will take place exclusively online. And our summer trips are up in the air because the CDC still recommends we stay home as much as possible. But whether you’re planning to head to the remote wilderness as soon as it’s safe for some serious social distancing, or you’re happy to get your outdoor fix in your backyard, this is the perfect time to gear up. All year, the gearheads at AFAR round up, test, and vet bags, backpacks, jackets, water bottles, shoes, and other items for the discerning traveler. Right now, some of our favorite pieces and items from our favorite brands have been marked way down. The sale lasts through Monday, May 25, 2020, so snag these great deals before we do! Nalgene water bottles are 50 percent off Buy now: $3–$14, rei.com For those who haven’t started carrying around a reusable water bottle, you’ve officially run out of excuses. You can now get the OG of reusable water bottles—even the ones with beautiful or fun designs—for four to five dollars. REI Co-op Kingdom Tents and Footprints are 30 percent off Buy now: $350, rei.com

Then again, if you’re already a camper and looking to upgrade your outdoor snoozing, now might be the perfect time to invest in an Exped Sleeping Pad, which we feature on our essential camping checklist. We like the MegaMat 10. Nemo Disco Sleeping Bags are 25 percent off Buy now: From $195, rei.com Another “sweet dreams” must-have from our essential camping checklist is the Nemo Disco 30. Its unique hourglass shape allows sleepers to easily bend their legs and change positions throughout the night. Courtesy of BioLite The BioLite FirePit is 25 percent off Buy now: $187, rei.com We love BioLite’s CampStove 2 for adventures—it’s on our essential camping checklist—but the FirePit would be a worthy installment in any backyard, whether or not you take it with you into the great outdoors. Not only do the system’s 51 air jets inject the fire with oxygen to drastically reduce smoke, but you can even control the size of the flames from your phone. Helinox Furniture is 25 percent off Buy now: From $75, rei.com Helinox’s efficient, extremely comfortable camp furniture of the future is easy to set up and take down and packs small. It has expanded its line from only chairs to include cots and tables too. La Sportiva Hike & Run Footwear is 25 percent off Buy now: From $56, rei.com La Sportiva is one of our favorite brands for women’s hiking shoes and boots. All styles—men’s, women’s, and children’s—are currently 25 percent off. All Smartwool Socks are 25 percent off Buy now: From $10, rei.com Good socks can mean the difference between an enjoyable hike and a miserable one. And Smartwool socks are good socks. Even if you can’t imagine wearing anything other than flip-flops this summer, it’s worth stocking up for next winter—your feet will thank you. All Merrell hiking footwear for women and men is 20 percent off Buy now: From $48, rei.com Another beloved footwear brand, Merrell’s classic hiking boots and shoes are available at 20 percent off. Courtesy of Pau Hana The Pau Hana Moonmist TPU and select paddleboards are 15 percent off Buy now: $977, rei.com

