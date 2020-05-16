REI’s Anniversary Sale Is Here and You Can Snap Up Some of Our Favorite Gear at a Serious Discount

Courtesy of Patagonia
May 16, 2020
Photo by Jacob Lund/Shutterstock
Summer may look a bit different this year, but we can still stock up on top-of-the-line outdoor gear.
Get ready for the camping (or backyard camping) season by stocking up on shoes, bags, water bottles, and camping gear—some of which are featured on AFAR’s Best of lists—through May 25, 2020.
Most years, the REI Anniversary Day Sale heralds the start of summer camping season. Just before Memorial Day weekend, outdoor lovers stream into local outposts of the trusted outdoor retailer to refresh their gear closets and get ready for the adventures they’ve planned for the summer.
But this year looks a little different. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, REI stores are closed, so the sale will take place exclusively online. And our summer trips are up in the air because the CDC still recommends we stay home as much as possible. But whether you’re planning to head to the remote wilderness as soon as it’s safe for some serious social distancing, or you’re happy to get your outdoor fix in your backyard, this is the perfect time to gear up.
All year, the gearheads at AFAR round up, test, and vet bags, backpacks, jackets, water bottles, shoes, and other items for the discerning traveler. Right now, some of our favorite pieces and items from our favorite brands have been marked way down. The sale lasts through Monday, May 25, 2020, so snag these great deals before we do!
Buy now: $3–$14, rei.com
For those who haven’t started carrying around a reusable water bottle, you’ve officially run out of excuses. You can now get the OG of reusable water bottles—even the ones with beautiful or fun designs—for four to five dollars.
Buy now: $350, rei.com
You can find a number of tent brands and styles on sale right now, including the North Face Wawona Tent and the Nemo Hornet, but the tall, spacious Kingdom tent sleeps six and divides to create two private rooms, making it perfect for a family trip or for solo campers looking to sleep in an outdoor castle.
Buy now: $90–$125, rei.com
When we say these rugged, durable bags hold everything, we mean everything. It’s no wonder they’re one of our favorite travel bags for a weekend getaway.
Buy now: $139, rei.com
This anniversary sale includes some excellent deals on clothing. Not only are Patagonia’s essential puff jackets $60 off, but you can also get 30 percent off Patagonia’s Better Sweater jackets and women’s Lightweight Synchilla fleece pullovers.
Buy now: From $15, rei.com
Yep, all of it. All of North Face’s high-quality T-shirts, hiking pants, shorts, and even its coveted insulated jackets and rain jackets are on sale.
Buy now: From $45, rei.com
Considering that most states’ stay-at-home orders make allowances for outdoor exercise, this is a great time to get into walking, running, and hiking.
Buy now: $187, rei.com
If camping hasn’t really been your thing, but you’re starting to think it might be your best chance to go somewhere else safely this summer, the Kelty Discovery Two-Person Camp Bundle might be perfect for you. It includes a four-person tent, two sleeping pads, and two sleeping bags.
Buy now: MegaMat10, $150, rei.com
Then again, if you’re already a camper and looking to upgrade your outdoor snoozing, now might be the perfect time to invest in an Exped Sleeping Pad, which we feature on our essential camping checklist. We like the MegaMat 10.
Buy now: From $195, rei.com
Another “sweet dreams” must-have from our essential camping checklist is the Nemo Disco 30. Its unique hourglass shape allows sleepers to easily bend their legs and change positions throughout the night.
Buy now: $187, rei.com
We love BioLite’s CampStove 2 for adventures—it’s on our essential camping checklist—but the FirePit would be a worthy installment in any backyard, whether or not you take it with you into the great outdoors. Not only do the system’s 51 air jets inject the fire with oxygen to drastically reduce smoke, but you can even control the size of the flames from your phone.
Buy now: From $75, rei.com
Helinox’s efficient, extremely comfortable camp furniture of the future is easy to set up and take down and packs small. It has expanded its line from only chairs to include cots and tables too.
Buy now: From $56, rei.com
La Sportiva is one of our favorite brands for women’s hiking shoes and boots. All styles—men’s, women’s, and children’s—are currently 25 percent off.
Buy now: From $10, rei.com
Good socks can mean the difference between an enjoyable hike and a miserable one. And Smartwool socks are good socks. Even if you can’t imagine wearing anything other than flip-flops this summer, it’s worth stocking up for next winter—your feet will thank you.
Buy now: From $48, rei.com
Another beloved footwear brand, Merrell’s classic hiking boots and shoes are available at 20 percent off.
Buy now: $977, rei.com
If you’re looking to take up a social distancing–appropriate hobby this summer (and your local beach is open) consider paddle-boarding. REI is offering great discounts on some of these big-purchase items, including the 10-foot Moonmist TPU, one of our favorite inflatable paddleboards.
Buy now: From $467 for adults’ bikes, $118 for kids’ bikes, rei.com
Speaking of new hobbies, social distance your way around your city on a new Co-op Cycles Bike.
