Away’s New Soft-Sided Luggage Is Perfect for Overpackers

In February 2016, Away burst onto the luggage scene with hard-shell suitcases made from durable polycarbonate in a collection dubbed “the Carry-Ons.” Now, less than four years later, Away is back with its first-ever line of soft-sided luggage known as “the Expandables.”

Made from woven nylon, each soft-sided suitcase has an exterior seam that allows you to expand the body of the bag by up to 4.5 centimeters—perfect for when you want to stuff in an extra sweater or two for that trip to Scotland. The bags also have a nylon front pocket, so you don’t have to unzip your whole bag when you want to pull out the latest issue of AFAR or pack of sour straws. The luggage is available in black, navy, asphalt, and green colors and comes in the four standard Away sizes: the Expandable Carry-On ($275), the Expandable Bigger Carry-On ($295), the Expandable Medium ($325), and the Expandable Large ($345).

Unlike the bags in the Carry-On collection, those in the Expandables don’t have an ejectable lithium battery. They do, however, have the same TSA-approved lock, wheels that spin 360 degrees, a removable laundry bag, and an interior “compression” system to help separate halves of the suitcase.

Bags from the Expandables collection are now available online at awaytravel.com and in brick-and-mortar Away stores across the country. That’s not all: The bags can even be personalized, thanks to a new foil-stamped luggage tag made of pebbled leather.

The Expandables collection isn’t the only new thing at Away these days: In August, the luggage brand launched a rainbow-themed luggage collaboration with New York City bakery Flour Shop, and in April, it debuted a line of generously sized weekend bags that can fit as much as a standard carry-on suitcase, available in three colors. Vacation, is that you?

