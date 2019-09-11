Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News

Away’s New Suitcases Come in All Colors of the Rainbow

By Katherine LaGrave

Sep 11, 2019

ROYGBIV, we see you. 

Courtesy of Away

Get ready for the brand’s brightest suitcases yet.

Talk about never losing your suitcase at a luggage carousel ever again: On Thursday, cult luggage brand Away dropped the news that its new, limited-edition collection would be bright—bright red, orange, yellow, lime green, blue, light blue, violet, and pink.

The brand’s eight new limited-edition polycarbonate colors were developed in collaboration with New York City bakery Flour Shop, known for its rainbow explosion cakes. Each color is available in all of Away’s suitcase sizes: the Carry-On ($225), the Bigger Carry-On ($245), the Medium ($275), and the Large ($295). The Insider Packing Cubes—which retail for $45 for four cubes—are also getting a makeover and will be available in two new color schemes: Warm (in red, pink, yellow, and orange with contrasting zipper colors) or Cool (light blue, dark blue, purple, and green, also with contrasting zipper colors). 

Buy Now: $225 and up awaytravel.com

Packing cubes will come in “Warm” and “Cool” colors.
Courtesy of Away
Every new color is available in each of Away’s four suitcase sizes.
Courtesy of Away
Each bag comes with a branded luggage tag featuring an exclusive Flour Shop design.
Courtesy of Away
The collection launched on September 10, and is on sale on awaytravel.com and in Away stores. Away hasn’t yet said how many of the suitcases it will be producing for the Away x Flour Shop collaboration, but if the success of its previous limited-edition collections is any indication, we can guess they won’t be around long. 

Didn’t act fast enough to get your hands on a bright blue bag? Worry not: The luggage brand’s bags are available year-round in a number of Instagram-worthy colors, including “brick” and “blush.” In April, Away also launched a line of generously sized weekend bags in three colors that can fit as much as a standard carry-on suitcase. Now all you have to do is book your next trip. 

