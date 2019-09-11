Away’s New Suitcases Come in All Colors of the Rainbow

Talk about never losing your suitcase at a luggage carousel ever again: On Thursday, cult luggage brand Away dropped the news that its new, limited-edition collection would be bright—bright red, orange, yellow, lime green, blue, light blue, violet, and pink.

The brand’s eight new limited-edition polycarbonate colors were developed in collaboration with New York City bakery Flour Shop, known for its rainbow explosion cakes. Each color is available in all of Away’s suitcase sizes: the Carry-On ($225), the Bigger Carry-On ($245), the Medium ($275), and the Large ($295). The Insider Packing Cubes—which retail for $45 for four cubes—are also getting a makeover and will be available in two new color schemes: Warm (in red, pink, yellow, and orange with contrasting zipper colors) or Cool (light blue, dark blue, purple, and green, also with contrasting zipper colors).

Buy Now: $225 and up awaytravel.com

Courtesy of Away Packing cubes will come in “Warm” and “Cool” colors.

Courtesy of Away Every new color is available in each of Away’s four suitcase sizes.

Courtesy of Away Each bag comes with a branded luggage tag featuring an exclusive Flour Shop design.

The collection launched on September 10, and is on sale on awaytravel.com and in Away stores. Away hasn’t yet said how many of the suitcases it will be producing for the Away x Flour Shop collaboration, but if the success of its previous limited-edition collections is any indication, we can guess they won’t be around long.