Away’s New Weekend Bags Arrive Just in Time for, Well, the Weekend

Ever since launching in New York in 2015, Away has released a rainbow of polycarbonate shell and aluminum suitcases, as well as a personal carry-on bag, a series of backpacks, dopp kits, and garment bags all for mostly under $300.

Now, the direct-to-consumer luggage company is working for the weekend—bags, that is. The $245 canvas duffle—aptly called The Weekender—weighs 7.6 pounds and can carry up to 38.7 liters of your belongings, making it about the same size and capacity of Away’s smaller carry-on roller suitcase. Sized to fit in an overhead bin on an airplane, these weekend bags are also well-suited for road trips, train rides, and other situations where having a wheeled suitcase can be more cumbersome than convenient.

Available in stores and online now, the cotton canvas weekend bags come with a durable leather base, detachable padded shoulder strap, and two zippered front pockets on the exterior to keep your phone and other essentials handy.

Courtesy of Away The new weekend bags are launching with three different colors.

