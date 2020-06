Away’s New Weekend Bags Arrive Just in Time for, Well, the Weekend

Ever since launching in New York in 2015, Away has released a rainbow of polycarbonate shell and aluminum suitcases, as well as a personal carry-on bag, a series of backpacks, dopp kits, and garment bags all for mostly under $300.

Now, the direct-to-consumer luggage company is working for the weekend—bags, that is. The $245 canvas duffle—aptly called The Weekender—weighs 7.6 pounds and can carry up to 38.7 liters of your belongings, making it about the same size and capacity of Away’s smaller carry-on roller suitcase. Sized to fit in an overhead bin on an airplane, these weekend bags are also well-suited for road trips, train rides, and other situations where having a wheeled suitcase can be more cumbersome than convenient.

Available in stores and online now, the cotton canvas weekend bags come with a durable leather base, detachable padded shoulder strap, and two zippered front pockets on the exterior to keep your phone and other essentials handy.

Courtesy of Away The new weekend bags are launching with three different colors.

As with Away’s other bags, there are plenty of thoughtful details inside to keep your belongings organized. In addition to a separate compartment that’s accessible from the outside to keep your shoes from touching your clothes, inside there’s also a padded sleeve that fits laptops up to 15 inches, a key clip, and several zippered and open pockets for books and iPads.The Weekender is launching with three different colors, including a natural canvas shade with brown leather details, an all-black version, plus an olive green duffle with black leather accents. Knowing Away’s love of new color releases , it’s likely we’ll see this bag in a variety of different limited-edition shades and materials down the line.The Weekender in Natural, $245, awaytravel.com The Weekender in Black, $245, awaytravel.com The Weekender in Olive, $245, awaytravel.com Now all you have to do is start planning weekend getaways to take this summer.