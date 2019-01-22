Away’s Colorful New Suitcases Are Only Available at Nordstrom—and Selling out Quickly

Courtesy of Away and Nordstrom
Courtesy of Away and Nordstrom
Away’s colorful new collection is on sale at Nordstrom through February 24.
This limited-edition luggage comes in primary colors that will stand out on any baggage carousel.
Since Away launched in 2015, the direct-to-consumer luggage company has gained a cult-like following for its durable—and affordable—polycarbonate shell suitcases that come in a rainbow of colors. Now, for its first collaboration of 2019, Away is teaming up with Nordstrom to release a series of limited-edition colors in bold primary hues.
Sold exclusively at select Nordstrom stores and online at Nordstrom.com/pop until February 24, the limited-edition collection currently is available in red, yellow, and black and white with colored zippers (a royal blue color has already sold out online).
The limited-edition colors come in four sizes, including The Carry-On ($225), The Bigger Carry-On ($245—and an AFAR Best Luggage pick), The Medium ($275), and The Large ($295). Each suitcase comes with a TSA-approved lock, an integrated compression pad, and hidden laundry bag. The carry-on sizes have built-in ejectable batteries to charge your devices on the go.
