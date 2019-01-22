Away’s Colorful New Suitcases Are Only Available at Nordstrom—and Selling out Quickly

Since Away launched in 2015, the direct-to-consumer luggage company has gained a cult-like following for its durable—and affordable—polycarbonate shell suitcases that come in a rainbow of colors. Now, for its first collaboration of 2019, Away is teaming up with Nordstrom to release a series of limited-edition colors in bold primary hues.

Sold exclusively at select Nordstrom stores and online at Nordstrom.com/pop until February 24, the limited-edition collection currently is available in red, yellow, and black and white with colored zippers (a royal blue color has already sold out online).

The limited-edition colors come in four sizes, including The Carry-On ($225), The Bigger Carry-On ($245—and an AFAR Best Luggage pick), The Medium ($275), and The Large ($295). Each suitcase comes with a TSA-approved lock, an integrated compression pad, and hidden laundry bag. The carry-on sizes have built-in ejectable batteries to charge your devices on the go.

Shop the limited-edition Up & Away Nordstrom Pop-In collection here:

AFAR participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may earn a commission if you purchase an item featured in this story. All products and services listed here are independently selected by AFAR journalists.



