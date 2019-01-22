Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Gear

Away’s Colorful New Suitcases Are Only Available at Nordstrom—and Selling out Quickly

By Lyndsey Matthews

Jan 22, 2019

share this article
flipboard
Away’s colorful new collection is on sale at Nordstrom through February 24.

Courtesy of Away and Nordstrom

Away’s colorful new collection is on sale at Nordstrom through February 24.

This limited-edition luggage comes in primary colors that will stand out on any baggage carousel.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Since Away launched in 2015, the direct-to-consumer luggage company has gained a cult-like following for its durable—and affordable—polycarbonate shell suitcases that come in a rainbow of colors. Now, for its first collaboration of 2019, Away is teaming up with Nordstrom to release a series of limited-edition colors in bold primary hues.

Sold exclusively at select Nordstrom stores and online at Nordstrom.com/pop until February 24, the limited-edition collection currently is available in red, yellow, and black and white with colored zippers (a royal blue color has already sold out online). 

The limited-edition colors come in four sizes, including The Carry-On ($225), The Bigger Carry-On ($245—and an AFAR Best Luggage pick), The Medium ($275), and The Large ($295). Each suitcase comes with a TSA-approved lock, an integrated compression pad, and hidden laundry bag. The carry-on sizes have built-in ejectable batteries to charge your devices on the go.

Shop the limited-edition Up & Away Nordstrom Pop-In collection here:

Courtesy of Away and Nordstrom
Buy It: From $225 to $275, nordstrom.com
Courtesy of Away and Nordstrom
Buy It: From $225 to $275, nordstrom.com
Courtesy of Away and Nordstrom
Buy It: From $225 to $295, nordstrom.com 
Courtesy of Away and Nordstrom
Buy It: From $225 to $295, nordstrom.com 

AFAR participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may earn a commission if you purchase an item featured in this story. All products and services listed here are independently selected by AFAR journalists.

>>Next: The Best Luggage for 2019

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories