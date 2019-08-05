Away Just Released a New Version of Its Carry-On With a Major Upgrade

Courtesy of Away
Aug 5, 2019
Courtesy of Away
The leather pocket on Away’s new carry-on fits your laptop and so much more.
The suitcase company’s popular carry-on is now available with a leather laptop pocket.
Want to upgrade your luggage? Away’s “Surprise 30 Percent Off” sale runs from March 24 to March 30, 2021, and features discounts on both its core line of luggage as well as items mentioned in this story.
Maybe you already own Away’s rose gold aluminum suitcase. Or maybe you’ve been toting the luggage company’s new canvas weekender on getaways all summer long. But the addition of a leather laptop pocket to one of AFAR’s favorite carry-on bags makes one wonder how many suitcases are too many for one person to own?
Sold online and at Away stores in cities including San Francisco and London, the new carry-on features a pebbled leather pocket attached to the front—ideal for stowing items that you need to access while traveling. On the outside, there’s a smaller pocket perfect for your boarding pass. Inside, a padded pocket can fit a 15-inch laptop, tablets, and magazines. There’s also a smaller interior pocket for stashing phones and passports. Like Away’s other suitcases, this new carry-on also comes with twin TSA-approved combination locks, an integrated compression pad, and a built-in ejectable battery for keeping devices charged. Away’s carry-ons also fit well within most airlines’ size restrictions.
Article continues below advertisement
The Away suitcase with a leather pocket is available in two sizes, including The Carry-On ($325) and The Bigger Carry-On ($345). Both styles are designed to fit in the overhead bins of major airlines and feature a leather pocket big enough to fit a 15-inch laptop. The regular Carry-On measures 21.7 x 13.7 x 9 inches with a capacity of 38 liters and weighs 8.3 pounds. The Bigger Carry-On, which measures 22.7 x 14.7 x 9.6 inches with a 46-liter capacity and weight of 8.5 pounds, can fit a few extra outfits inside for those planning a longer trip.
Still available in its original launch style with a nylon pocket, the new leather version comes in basic black, navy, and gray, as well as two additional colors: a muted blue called “Coast” and a blush pink shade.
You’ll want to shop this new suitcase collection now, since Away’s most popular releases tend to sell out quickly.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar
Discover Quiet Beaches, Fascinating Historic Sites, and Vibrant Barrier Island Communities on This South Carolina Coastal Expedition