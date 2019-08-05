Away Just Released a New Version of Its Carry-On With a Major Upgrade

Want to upgrade your luggage? Away’s “Surprise 30 Percent Off” sale runs from March 24 to March 30, 2021, and features discounts on both its core line of luggage as well as items mentioned in this story.

Maybe you already own Away’s rose gold aluminum suitcase. Or maybe you’ve been toting the luggage company’s new canvas weekender on getaways all summer long. But the addition of a leather laptop pocket to one of AFAR’s favorite carry-on bags makes one wonder how many suitcases are too many for one person to own?

Sold online and at Away stores in cities including San Francisco and London, the new carry-on features a pebbled leather pocket attached to the front—ideal for stowing items that you need to access while traveling. On the outside, there’s a smaller pocket perfect for your boarding pass. Inside, a padded pocket can fit a 15-inch laptop, tablets, and magazines. There’s also a smaller interior pocket for stashing phones and passports. Like Away’s other suitcases, this new carry-on also comes with twin TSA-approved combination locks, an integrated compression pad, and a built-in ejectable battery for keeping devices charged. Away’s carry-ons also fit well within most airlines’ size restrictions.