Away Now Makes Luggage for Outdoorsy People

Jun 29, 2022
Away’s new For All Routes collection includes durable duffels and backpacks designed for the outdoors.
Everyone’s go-to company for hard-shell spinners just released its first line of durable duffels and backpacks made with water- and abrasion-resistant recycled materials.
Known for its colorful hard-shell spinners, Away is branching out with a new line of travel bags and accessories designed specifically for the outdoors using durable water- and abrasion-resistant recycled materials. The For All Routes (or F.A.R with no third period, per Away) line of duffels and backpacks are now a permanent part of Away’s lineup. That means you can expect new colors and designs released the same way Away launches new hard-shell luggage seasonally.
The first F.A.R collection features eight items, including duffel bags, backpacks, totes, organizational pouches, and packing cubes. Like any other Away release, you have a lot of colors to choose from, too. There are classic Away colors like black, navy, white, and a dark green that match its hard-shell suitcases. But our favorites are the brighter ones like “Vivid Blue,” “Red Orange,” and a neon green called “Atomic Celery” that will surely stand out whether you’re in the woods or at baggage claim.
The F.A.R Duffels come in three sizes (40L, 55L, and 70L) and are ideal for people who are looking for one large interior space to throw all their gear in. For compartmentalizers, the F.A.R Convertible Backpack is carry-on size and has all the pockets—laptop, small essentials, etcetera—your heart desires. The tote and messenger bag are great for carrying essentials for a day at the beach or a shorter hike, while the packing cubes and pouches are designed to keep your items organized within the larger bags in the collection.
In terms of sustainability, the body of each bag is made with 100 percent recycled polyester, while the zippers, mesh, and webbing are also made with 100 percent recycled materials. In addition to being sustainable, this material is also very lightweight (the heaviest item is just 3.32 pounds). While we haven’t been able to put them through rigorous testing yet, Away maintains that the bags are water- and abrasion-resistant and they do appear durable. However, at first glance, the material is thinner than similar bags made by the North Face or Yeti using heavier ballistic nylon.
The eight-piece collection launched on June 28 online and in person at Away’s 13 brick-and-mortar stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more on each item in the new collection, read on:
