Away’s 2022 Holiday Collection Is a Nostalgic Throwback

This year, Away is launching its 2022 holiday collection earlier than ever. Now through mid-November, the direct-to-consumer luggage brand is dropping two limited-edition luggage collections designed with ’90s and Y2K-era nostalgia in mind. If that’s not your bag (pun very much intended), Away is releasing a multicolored version of its new outdoor-focused duffle bag just before Thanksgiving. With prices ranging from $20 for organizational pouches to $385 for a large suitcase, find out more about each new collection below.
The ’90s Pop collection
The ‘90s Pop collection launched on October 18—a full month earlier than the direct-to-consumer luggage company usually releases its holiday sets. The line includes two new styles of Away’s popular polycarbonate shell luggage. “Psych!” is a multicolored swirl pattern that reminds me of the resurgence of 1960s style in the 1990s, while “Jinx!” is a color-blocked pink and red design with navy accents that is a callback to the bubblegum pop music of the era. (Can’t you see Britney carrying this to and from her “Baby One More Time” music video shoot?)
The ’90s collection also includes a packable sling bag, organizational pouches, and packing cubes to go with the new bags. There’s also a set of vegan leather “charms” in heart, star, and lightning bolt shapes to attach to your luggage tag. Each of these accessories is priced under $55, making them great presents for frequent travelers.
The Y2K Collection
On November 10, Away will launch its Y2K-era inspired collection of polycarbonate suitcases in three new colors—Cyber (black), Bling (white), and Dotcom (blue)—in a shiny, pearlized finish, as well as a corresponding set of luggage tag charms.
As someone who turned 13 years old in 2000, I’m wildly disappointed we’re not getting a line of candy-colored see-through suitcases that evoke the rainbow-hued iMacs and translucent lime-green GameBoys of my millennial youth. Away, if you make that, I would buy it faster than you can say Destiny’s Child three times fast.
F.A.R—For All Routes limited-edition duffle
The third and final limited-edition drop will be released on November 17, with the F.A.R Duffle 55L in a multicolored pattern that looks more than a little like Cotopaxi’s patchwork Del Día line.
- Available color: Atomic Remix (a combo of lime green, blue, orange, red, and navy recycled polyester)
The entire holiday collection will be sold online and at Away stores everywhere from New York to Los Angeles. These limited-edition items are known to sell out quickly, so you might want to set a calendar reminder for these release dates.