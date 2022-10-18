Away’s 2022 Holiday Collection Is a Nostalgic Throwback

This year, Away is launching its 2022 holiday collection earlier than ever . Now through mid-November, the direct-to-consumer luggage brand is dropping two limited-edition luggage collections designed with ’90s and Y2K-era nostalgia in mind. If that’s not your bag (pun very much intended), Away is releasing a multicolored version of its new outdoor-focused duffle bag just before Thanksgiving. With prices ranging from $20 for organizational pouches to $385 for a large suitcase, find out more about each new collection below.

The ’90s Pop collection

The ‘90s Pop collection launched on October 18—a full month earlier than the direct-to-consumer luggage company usually releases its holiday sets. The line includes two new styles of Away’s popular polycarbonate shell luggage. “Psych!” is a multicolored swirl pattern that reminds me of the resurgence of 1960s style in the 1990s, while “Jinx!” is a color-blocked pink and red design with navy accents that is a callback to the bubblegum pop music of the era. (Can’t you see Britney carrying this to and from her “Baby One More Time” music video shoot?)

The ’90s collection also includes a packable sling bag, organizational pouches, and packing cubes to go with the new bags. There’s also a set of vegan leather “charms” in heart, star, and lightning bolt shapes to attach to your luggage tag. Each of these accessories is priced under $55, making them great presents for frequent travelers.

The ’90s Pop collection features two new suitcase designs called Psych! (left) and Jinx! (right). Courtesy of Away

‘90s Pop Swirl polycarbonate suitcase

Buy now: The Bigger Carry-On, $315, awaytravel.com

The Bigger Carry-On, $315, awaytravel.com Available color: Psych! (multicolor swirl)

‘90s Pop Two-Tone polycarbonate suitcases

Buy now: The Carry-On, $275, awaytravel.com

The Carry-On, $275, awaytravel.com Buy now: The Bigger Carry-On, $295, awaytravel.com

The Bigger Carry-On, $295, awaytravel.com Buy now: The Medium, $345, awaytravel.com

The Medium, $345, awaytravel.com Buy now: The Large, $375, awaytravel.com

The Large, $375, awaytravel.com Available colors: Jinx! (pink and red with navy accents)

The ’90s Pop collection includes a variety of matching accessories. Courtesy of Away

The Packable Sling Bag

Buy now: $55, awaytravel.com

$55, awaytravel.com Available color: Psych!

The Organizational Pouch

Buy now: Small Pouch, $20, awaytravel.com

Small Pouch, $20, awaytravel.com Buy now: Medium Pouch, $30, awaytravel.com

Medium Pouch, $30, awaytravel.com Available colors: Psych! (medium) and Baby Pink (small)

The Insider Packing Cubes

Buy now: ’90s Pop Set, $55 for four, awaytravel.com

’90s Pop Set, $55 for four, awaytravel.com Available colors: Each set of four packing cubes includes one of each in Psych!, red, blue, and pink

The ‘90s Pop Luggage Tag Charms

Buy now: ’90s Pop Bundle, $25 for three, awaytravel.com

’90s Pop Bundle, $25 for three, awaytravel.com Available colors: ’90s Pop Bundle (pink, red, blue)



The Y2K collection: More Matrix than Mandy Moore Courtesy of Away

The Y2K Collection

On November 10, Away will launch its Y2K-era inspired collection of polycarbonate suitcases in three new colors—Cyber (black), Bling (white), and Dotcom (blue)—in a shiny, pearlized finish, as well as a corresponding set of luggage tag charms.

As someone who turned 13 years old in 2000, I’m wildly disappointed we’re not getting a line of candy-colored see-through suitcases that evoke the rainbow-hued iMacs and translucent lime-green GameBoys of my millennial youth. Away, if you make that, I would buy it faster than you can say Destiny’s Child three times fast.

The Y2K pearlized polycarbonate suitcases

Buy soon: The Carry-On, $285

The Carry-On, $285 Buy soon: The Bigger Carry-On, $305

The Bigger Carry-On, $305 Buy soon: The Medium, $355

The Medium, $355 Buy soon: The Large, $385

The Large, $385 Available colors: Cyber (black), Bling (white), and Dotcom (blue)

The Y2K Luggage Tag Charms

Buy soon: Y2K bundle, $25 for three

Y2K bundle, $25 for three Available colors: Y2K bundle (powder pink, gray, silver)

If you can’t decide between the F.A.R collection’s current color offerings, wait until November 17 when you can have them all at once. Courtesy of Away

F.A.R—For All Routes limited-edition duffle

The third and final limited-edition drop will be released on November 17, with the F.A.R Duffle 55L in a multicolored pattern that looks more than a little like Cotopaxi’s patchwork Del Día line.



Buy soon: The F.A.R Duffle 55L, $190

The F.A.R Duffle 55L, $190 Available color: Atomic Remix (a combo of lime green, blue, orange, red, and navy recycled polyester)

The entire holiday collection will be sold online and at Away stores everywhere from New York to Los Angeles. These limited-edition items are known to sell out quickly, so you might want to set a calendar reminder for these release dates.