Away Just Launched a Leather Travel Tote Collection

Finding a tote that can work both as your daily work bag and as your personal item when you travel can seem like a nearly impossible task. Brands like Everlane and Cuyana make leather totes that are roomy enough to fit your laptop and are sleek enough to carry out to drinks after work. But they’re missing crucial features—like a top closure to make sure your belongings don’t fall out when going through TSA metal detectors or a handy strap to secure the bag to the top of your carry-on when you’re rushing to your gate.

Leave it to Away, the cult-favorite luggage brand, to fix this problem. Known for its affordable polycarbonate shell suitcases, Away just launched its first line of leather tote bags that can work as your daily work bag and your airplane carryall.

Courtesy of Away All four shades of Away’s new tote bag collection.

Made from unlined Italian leather, the totes are currently available in two silhouettes, including the horizontal Latitude Tote and the vertical Longitude Tote that are both priced at $245. The Latitude Tote can fit up to a 15-inch laptop, and the Longitude Tote

works best with laptops up to 13 inches.

Sold online and at Away’s seven brick-and-mortar stores, including Austin and London, the bags are available in four different colors: black, buff, pine, and ruby. Each design comes with a magnetic top closure, straps long enough to wear over the shoulder, and plenty of organizational features on the inside, including a removable key clip and a detachable zip pouch that also has a pocket for smaller items like your passport or your phone.