Away Just Launched a Leather Travel Tote Collection

By Lyndsey Matthews

Sep 18, 2019

The removable strap secures the tote to your carry-on when you travel and can be tucked away for daily use.

Courtesy of Away

The removable strap secures the tote to your carry-on when you travel and can be tucked away for daily use.

These new tote bags are roomy enough for all your travel essentials and sleek enough to use as your daily work bag.

Finding a tote that can work both as your daily work bag and as your personal item when you travel can seem like a nearly impossible task. Brands like Everlane and Cuyana make leather totes that are roomy enough to fit your laptop and are sleek enough to carry out to drinks after work. But they’re missing crucial features—like a top closure to make sure your belongings don’t fall out when going through TSA metal detectors or a handy strap to secure the bag to the top of your carry-on when you’re rushing to your gate.

Leave it to Away, the cult-favorite luggage brand, to fix this problem. Known for its affordable polycarbonate shell suitcases, Away just launched its first line of leather tote bags that can work as your daily work bag and your airplane carryall.

All four shades of Away's new tote bag collection.
Courtesy of Away
All four shades of Away’s new tote bag collection.
Made from unlined Italian leather, the totes are currently available in two silhouettes, including the horizontal Latitude Tote and the vertical Longitude Tote that are both priced at $245. The Latitude Tote can fit up to a 15-inch laptop, and the Longitude Tote works best with laptops up to 13 inches.

Sold online and at Away’s seven brick-and-mortar stores, including Austin and London, the bags are available in four different colors: black, buff, pine, and ruby. Each design comes with a magnetic top closure, straps long enough to wear over the shoulder, and plenty of organizational features on the inside, including a removable key clip and a detachable zip pouch that also has a pocket for smaller items like your passport or your phone.

For travel days, the tote bags come with a detachable leather band on the back that lets you easily secure it to the handle of your Away suitcase so it doesn’t slip off the top when you’re rushing through the airport. When using it as a commuter bag, you can detach the band and tuck in the clips for a neater day-to-day look. 

The Latitude Tote

Courtesy of Away

Buy Now: $245, awaytravel.com

The Longitude Tote

Courtesy of Away

Buy Now: $245, awaytravel.com

