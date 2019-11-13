Away’s New Limited-Edition Luggage Collection Will Make Your Holiday Travels Merry and Bright

’Tis the season to replace the suitcase with a broken handle that you’ve been schlepping around airports for far too long. With the launch of its limited-edition Luminous Collection just in time for the holidays, Away is now selling its popular polycarbonate shell suitcases in six festive new colors inspired by gemstones. Those new wintry colors include Amber, Amethyst, Jade, Jewel Blue, Moonstone, and a reflective chrome shade called Mirror.

Sold online and at Away stores everywhere from London to Los Angeles beginning November 12, the six new colors are available in all four sizes of suitcases, including the Carry-On ($275), the Bigger Carry-On ($295), the Medium ($325), and the Large ($345). The Mirror luggage is priced slightly higher from $375 to $445, and the carry-on suitcases don’t come with the optional ejectable battery as the other five colors do.

This limited-edition holiday collection isn’t only about the new hard-shell luggage colors. The Luminous Collection also features the release of the Away Weekender in a new Rich Navy Leather ($395) and the underseat-sized Everywhere Bag in Deep Topaz Leather ($325), Winter Night Leather ($325), and Garnet Sateen ($225).

To round out the collection and keep your travels organized, Away is also launching its first-ever line of passport holders and jewelry cases. Both accessories come in three complementary shades of leather and are priced under $100, making them great presents for frequent travelers.

The passport holders feature a slip pocket for your passport, boarding pass, and room for four credit cards. The jewelry cases include a flat panel for up to four pairs of earrings, a padded cord to hold rings, and a main compartment for necklaces and bracelets.

Away’s limited edition releases sell out fast, so you’ll need to act quickly if you want to get any of these new items this holiday season.

