This Cult Luggage Brand’s Indestructible Travel Totes Are on Major Sale

The Go-Tote Small is sold out in its original navy blue and orange colors but still available in black, olive green, and beige.

The larger Go-Tote Mega is a seriously massive (but still carry-on compliant) bag that can be used as a weekender —or perhaps to tote around a few watermelons, if that’s your thing. It has 39 liters of packing volume, making it slightly smaller than Baboon’s small Go-Bag duffel that can carry 40 liters. (That roughly translates to around three days’ worth of gear.) On the outside, the waterproof shell includes six external stash pockets for easy access to your phone, water bottle, and any other essentials. The main compartment comes with zippered-top closure so your stuff doesn’t fly out at security at the airport or all over the car during a road trip. Inside, there’s one internal organization pocket with a key loop so your smaller items don’t get lost in all that space.

Known for its colorful line of limited-edition duffel bags that launched in 2018, the stylish luggage brand Baboon To The Moon unveiled its first line of travel totes made from the company’s signature “machete-proof” ballistic material last fall. Now Baboon’s Go-Totes, which come in two sizes, are discounted up to 50 percent off during the company’s summer sample sale .

While the two original colors (orange and navy) of the Go-Tote Small have already sold out in the sample sale, you can still buy the newer colors (olive green, black, and beige) that aren’t on sale. At $99, it’s still a deal if you’re looking for a smaller tote that you can (eventually) use as your personal item on an airplane or your daily commute bag since it comes with a laptop sleeve (which fits up to a 15-inch MacBook Pro). Although it weighs less than two pounds, the tote provides 17.5 liters of space and comes with a removable shoulder strap. The waterproof shell has a built-in stash pocket on the outside for quick access to your phone. Zip open the main compartment to find two internal organization pockets—one that’s open mesh with a key loop and another that closes with a zipper.

Built to be indestructible, all Baboon bags come with a limited lifetime warranty. That means if your bag proves defective, Baboon will repair, replace, exchange, or refund the bag at its discretion. But that probably won’t be necessary.

