This Cult Luggage Brand’s Indestructible Travel Totes Are on Major Sale

By Lyndsey Matthews

Aug 14, 2020

Baboon To The Moon’s totes come in two different sizes and are marked down by up to 50 percent right now.

Courtesy of Baboon To The Moon

Baboon To The Moon’s travel totes can survive nearly anything you throw at them.

Known for its colorful line of limited-edition duffel bags that launched in 2018, the stylish luggage brand Baboon To The Moon unveiled its first line of travel totes made from the company’s signature “machete-proof” ballistic material last fall. Now Baboon’s Go-Totes, which come in two sizes, are discounted up to 50 percent off during the company’s summer sample sale.

Baboon To The Moon Go-Tote Mega

Buy Now: Go-Tote Mega, $70 (was $139), baboontothemoon.com

The Go-Tote Mega is on sale in black, olive green, and navy blue.
Courtesy of Baboon To The Moon
The larger Go-Tote Mega is a seriously massive (but still carry-on compliant) bag that can be used as a weekender—or perhaps to tote around a few watermelons, if that’s your thing. It has 39 liters of packing volume, making it slightly smaller than Baboon’s small Go-Bag duffel that can carry 40 liters. (That roughly translates to around three days’ worth of gear.) On the outside, the waterproof shell includes six external stash pockets for easy access to your phone, water bottle, and any other essentials. The main compartment comes with zippered-top closure so your stuff doesn’t fly out at security at the airport or all over the car during a road trip. Inside, there’s one internal organization pocket with a key loop so your smaller items don’t get lost in all that space.

Baboon To The Moon Go-Tote Small

Buy Now: Go-Tote Small, $99, baboontothemoon.com

The Go-Tote Small is sold out in its original navy blue and orange colors but still available in black, olive green, and beige.
Courtesy of Baboon To The Moon
While the two original colors (orange and navy) of the Go-Tote Small have already sold out in the sample sale, you can still buy the newer colors (olive green, black, and beige) that aren’t on sale. At $99, it’s still a deal if you’re looking for a smaller tote that you can (eventually) use as your personal item on an airplane or your daily commute bag since it comes with a laptop sleeve (which fits up to a 15-inch MacBook Pro). Although it weighs less than two pounds, the tote provides 17.5 liters of space and comes with a removable shoulder strap. The waterproof shell has a built-in stash pocket on the outside for quick access to your phone. Zip open the main compartment to find two internal organization pockets—one that’s open mesh with a key loop and another that closes with a zipper.

Other items to shop during the Baboon To The Moon Summer Sample Sale

The Go-Totes aren’t the only thing on sale at Baboon right now—here’s what else we’re eyeing.

Built to be indestructible, all Baboon bags come with a limited lifetime warranty. That means if your bag proves defective, Baboon will repair, replace, exchange, or refund the bag at its discretion. But that probably won’t be necessary.

This article originally appeared online on October 29, 2019; it was updated on August 14, 2020, to include current sale information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

>> Next: Hard vs. Soft Luggage—Which Is Superior? Two AFAR Editors Hash It Out

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

