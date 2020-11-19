Make Future Travels Merry and Bright With Away’s Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

Hot on the heels of Away’s major core product expansion last week, the direct-to-consumer luggage company is launching its 2020 holiday collection with a series of limited-edition colors, as well as two new styles of bags. Your new-this-season options for the polycarbonate shell suitcases include a bold blue and yellow in a high-shine finish and muted tones of sage green and wine red in a matte finish.

Sold online and at Away stores everywhere from London to Los Angeles beginning November 19, the two high-shine colors are available in the Carry-On and the Bigger Carry-On sizes of luggage, while the two matte-finish colors are additionally available in the Medium and the Large checked bag sizes.

Since Away launched in 2015, the luggage company has gained a cult-like following with its lightweight hardshell suitcases in bold colors at price points that won’t make you gasp. Thanks to Instagram, these eye-popping suitcases have become extensions of people’s individual brands and are a common sight now at U.S. airports.

It hasn’t been all pastels and rainbow colors for Away: CEO Steph Korey stepped down in December 2019 following a report by the Verge about allegations from former employees of a toxic work environment Korey created. While Korey returned in January 2020 as co-CEO alongside former Lululemon executive Stuart Haselden, Away announced in July that Korey will be leaving Away by the end of 2020 and Haselden will become the company’s sole CEO. Transformation is on the horizon.