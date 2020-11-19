Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Tech + Gear

Make Future Travels Merry and Bright With Away’s Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

By Lyndsey Matthews

Nov 19, 2020

Away hard-shell luggage now comes in four new colors including Golden, Nightfall, Sage, and Wine (L-R).

Courtesy of Away

Courtesy of Away

You can shop the suitcase company’s hard-shell bags in four new colors, as well as two new sizes of its Everywhere Bag.

Hot on the heels of Away’s major core product expansion last week, the direct-to-consumer luggage company is launching its 2020 holiday collection with a series of limited-edition colors, as well as two new styles of bags. Your new-this-season options for the polycarbonate shell suitcases include a bold blue and yellow in a high-shine finish and muted tones of sage green and wine red in a matte finish.

Sold online and at Away stores everywhere from London to Los Angeles beginning November 19, the two high-shine colors are available in the Carry-On and the Bigger Carry-On sizes of luggage, while the two matte-finish colors are additionally available in the Medium and the Large checked bag sizes. 

Since Away launched in 2015, the luggage company has gained a cult-like following with its lightweight hardshell suitcases in bold colors at price points that won’t make you gasp. Thanks to Instagram, these eye-popping suitcases have become extensions of people’s individual brands and are a common sight now at U.S. airports.

It hasnt been all pastels and rainbow colors for Away: CEO Steph Korey stepped down in December 2019 following a report by the Verge about allegations from former employees of a toxic work environment Korey created. While Korey returned in January 2020 as co-CEO alongside former Lululemon executive Stuart Haselden, Away announced in July that Korey will be leaving Away by the end of 2020 and Haselden will become the company’s sole CEO. Transformation is on the horizon.

Away will also introduce two new sizes of the Everywhere Bag, its small personal bag sized to fit under airplane seats. The new Mini Everywhere Bag is small enough to tote around on everyday errands, while the Large Everywhere Bag is ideal for overnight stays.

To round out the collection and keep your travels organized, Away is also launching new limited-edition shades of its packing cubes, toiletry bags, shoe cubes, passport holders, and jewelry boxes. All of these accessories are priced under $100, making them great presents for travel lovers. 

Away’s limited-edition releases always sell out quickly, so you’ll need to act asap if you want to get any of these new items this holiday season.

The two new high-shine colors come in ombre blue (Nightfall) and yellow (Golden).
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

High-shine polycarbonate suitcases

Wine is a beautiful muted red, while Sage is a soft green.
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

Matte finish polycarbonate suitcases

The Shoe Cubes are available in both small and large sizes.
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

The Shoe Cubes

  • Buy now: $25–$35, awaytravel.com
  • Available colors: Golden and Nightfall
Each of the four packing cubes is a different size.
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

The Insider Packing Cubes

  • Buy now: $45 for set of four packing cubes, awaytravel.com
  • Available colors: Golden, Sage, Wine, and Nightfall
The leather Everywhere Bag fits computers up to 15 inches.
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

The Everywhere Bag with contrast edge

The newly redesigned Everywhere Bag comes with an extended zipper opening and an exterior pocket for 15-inch laptops for easy access.
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

The Everywhere Bag in monochrome

The main compartment of the Mini Everywhere Bag can fit an iPad.
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

The Mini Everywhere Bag with contrast edge

The Large Everywhere Bag can fit computers up to 15 inches and can be used as an overnight bag.
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

The Large Everywhere Bag in monochrome

The Zip Backpack fits computers up to 15 inches and has an extended zipper clamshell opening for easy access.
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

The Zip Backpack in monochrome

The Large Toiletry Bag’s smooth leather exterior and coated interior allow for easy spill cleanup.
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

The Large Toiletry Bag

The Small Toiletry Bag is ideal for shorter trips.
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

The Small Toiletry Bag

This limited-edition color of the Jewelry Box comes with a leather exterior and microsuede interior.
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

The Jewelry Box

The Passport Holder features smooth shiny leather and comes with RFID protection.
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

The Passport Holder

Made with smooth shiny leather, the L-Fold Wallet also comes with RFID protection.
Courtesy of Away
Courtesy of Away

The L-Fold Wallet

Read our privacy policy

